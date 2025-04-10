Lauren Boebert Slips Into Little Black Dress That Has Kimberly Guilfoyle Written All Over It

Kimberly Guilfoyle is the queen of sporting tacky styles, as if she's capable of making them work. Colorado representative Lauren Boebert is similarly partial to horrible outfits. In one instance, Boebert took a break from stirring up flirty rumors with Kid Rock to attend the National Republican Congressional Committee's 2025 NRCC President's Dinner on April 8, and she seemingly stole a page from Guilfoyle's playbook with the awful polka dot outfit she wore there.

In one of several photos fitness expert Ed Buckley posted from the event the same day on Instagram, Boebert posed with Buckley and another attendee wearing what could have been a simple little black dress. However, the politician's potentially straightforward look was overcomplicated by its unnecessary, slightly revealing second layer: a sheer, long-sleeved overlay covered with white polka dots. Though Boebert seemed proud of herself in the photo, her iffy dress proved that taking tips from someone as fashionably controversial as Guilfoyle might not be the way to go.

This dress seems to be a favorite of Boebert's. In February, The Mountain-Ear published pictures of Boebert in the same dress as she gave the keynote speech at the Lincoln Day Dinner at the Elks Lodge in Central City, Colorado. The dress code at that event seemed decidedly less casual — people in the crowd were dressed informally, even in jeans — which makes her wearing this lowkey look to a formal event even more bizarre (and Guilfoyle-esque).