Lauren Boebert Slips Into Little Black Dress That Has Kimberly Guilfoyle Written All Over It
Kimberly Guilfoyle is the queen of sporting tacky styles, as if she's capable of making them work. Colorado representative Lauren Boebert is similarly partial to horrible outfits. In one instance, Boebert took a break from stirring up flirty rumors with Kid Rock to attend the National Republican Congressional Committee's 2025 NRCC President's Dinner on April 8, and she seemingly stole a page from Guilfoyle's playbook with the awful polka dot outfit she wore there.
In one of several photos fitness expert Ed Buckley posted from the event the same day on Instagram, Boebert posed with Buckley and another attendee wearing what could have been a simple little black dress. However, the politician's potentially straightforward look was overcomplicated by its unnecessary, slightly revealing second layer: a sheer, long-sleeved overlay covered with white polka dots. Though Boebert seemed proud of herself in the photo, her iffy dress proved that taking tips from someone as fashionably controversial as Guilfoyle might not be the way to go.
This dress seems to be a favorite of Boebert's. In February, The Mountain-Ear published pictures of Boebert in the same dress as she gave the keynote speech at the Lincoln Day Dinner at the Elks Lodge in Central City, Colorado. The dress code at that event seemed decidedly less casual — people in the crowd were dressed informally, even in jeans — which makes her wearing this lowkey look to a formal event even more bizarre (and Guilfoyle-esque).
Lauren Boebert and Kimberly Guilfoyle love wearing inappropriate outfits
Colorado representative Lauren Boebert very well could have attracted some negative attention with the questionably layered sheer dress she wore at the 2025 NRCC President's Dinner. However, her wardrobe choice was no match for Kimberly Guilfoyle's most scandalous outfits. The former Fox News star's undergarments were once the stars of the show when her see-through dress faced off against the shining lights at the 2019 New York Fashion Week. In another instance, Guilfoyle, who isn't afraid to flaunt inappropriate outfits, again showed off perhaps a bit too much skin through her nearly transparent black dress at a Mar-a-Lago event celebrating President Donald Trump, as seen in an X, formerly known as Twitter, post shared in 2024. While she's still apparently enamored with sheer outfits, it seems she's yet to learn her lesson about wearing them in professional and formal capacities.
Regardless of the amount of times Guilfoyle has made iffy wardrobe choices, Boebert has still seemingly taken inspiration from the nominated U.S. Ambassador to Greece in other cases. Boebert donned her own tight, inappropriate outfit that looked ripped from Guilfoyle's closet when she presented a Congressional Recognition Award in 2024. She previously posed with President Trump wearing another tight dress, this time with the words "Let's go Brandon" running down the back, as seen in a 2023 X post. Some X users negatively received the outfit, and compared it to their perceptions of her personality. "She's unbecoming no matter what she's wearing," one X commenter wrote.