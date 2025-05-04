Not Even Tomi Lahren's Killer Legs Can Distract Us From Her Tacky Fashion Fails
The rise of TikTok and podcasting has brought a deluge of young, female conservative influencers and commentators, but few have achieved the level of success of the OG: Tomi Lahren. She's had numerous viral moments over the years, including her blistering rants about Colin Kaepernick, Beyoncé, and Jay-Z, which the rapper later sampled on a track with Pusha T called "Drug Dealers Anonymous" in response to Lahren calling him a "drug dealer." The outspoken commentator also appeared in and co-hosted several Fox News programs before scoring her own Fox Nation talk show, "No Interruption."
When Lahren isn't starting drama with Kamala Harris on social media, she's sharing divisive takes and brutal takedowns of Democrats such as Jasmine Crockett and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on her podcast, "Tomi Lahren is Fearless." However, what you probably don't know about Lahren is that she's also ventured into the fashion industry. The political commentator teamed up with Alexo Athletica, a brand known for creating leggings and pants with built-in holsters for guns, to launch an athleisure line called Freedom.
"Some have told me I'm too 'controversial' to have an athleisure line, that conservatives should just stick to politics and Trump cheerleading," Lahren wrote in a 2019 Instagram post promoting her collection. "My response? Watch me." However, this turned out to be a case of just because you can doesn't mean you should, and it's hard to believe many people would willingly leave the house wearing one of her star-spangled and camo sports bras and yoga pants. Lahren's athleisure line is a reflection of her own taste in clothing which, despite her impressively toned legs, more often than not is either questionable or outdated.
Tomi Lahren's police tribute
Tomi Lahren dressed up in her version of police blues when she was a keynote speaker at a 2021 Street Cop Training conference. As seen in a video on Instagram, the conservative commentator spoke on stage about the day-to-day difficulties faced by family members of law enforcement while sporting a figure-hugging dark blue button-down shirt whose long sleeves she rolled up, and a short denim skirt with faux rips all along the sides. Lahren completed the look with a wide black belt in what appeared to be a tribute to the police duty belt. Suffice it to say, despite her good intentions, it did not have the desired effect.
Tomi Lahren's 2010s style sparkly ensemble
Many of Tomi Lahren's views aren't exactly modern, so it's no surprise that plenty of her outfits are also quite outdated. In 2022, she brought back a look that all the business casual girlies were wearing in the club back in the late 2000s: A plain black tank top and tight sequined pencil skirt. It's unclear if these are two separate pieces or just one bodycon dress (and frankly, we're not sure which one would be worse). She went full early 2010s, finishing off the ensemble with a pair of pointed-toe black heels featuring thick crisscross straps.
Tomi Lahren's disastrous bachelorette party look
Tomi Lahren's love life was tumultuous before she found The One in J.P. Arencibia, whom she married in 2022. But while the Fox News contributor was sure of their love, she may have got a bit confused when choosing her bachelorette party outfit. In an Instagram photo, Lahren happily posed with her pals dressed in a shimmery silver long-sleeve crop top, white cut-off denim shorts, and white shoes with a chunky heel. It looked like she was going to a red carpet at 7 a.m., a rodeo at 12 noon, and then a wedding at 3 p.m.
Tomi Lahren's 2023 awards show fashion fail
Tomi Lahren made her toned legs the focus of her look at the 2023 Fox Nation Patriot Awards in Nashville, and a good thing too, since she really missed the mark with the outfit itself. The staunch Republican graced the red carpet wearing a blue velvet minidress with what appeared to be a silver chain overlay. But even with her long blonde hair covering them throughout the night, the dress' massive shoulder pads made their presence known in every photo of Lahren from the glitzy event. She completed her bizarre ensemble with a pair of silver pointed-toe pumps that didn't exactly upgrade the look.
Tomi Lahren's stuffy blazer and bodycon dress combo
Tomi Lahren just can't seem to stop reviving 2000s and early 2010s trends, as she wore this black blazer and short pink bodycon dress combo, which most millennial women probably had in their closets at some point, while attending an MLB summit with her husband J.P. Arencibia in November 2024. The controversial TV personality paired the ensemble with nude platform heels and a clutch in a slightly darker nude shade. Frankly, we wouldn't be surprised to learn that the above photo was actually taken in 2010.
Tomi Lahren's McDonald's-inspired outfit
Imitating your idol's style isn't unusual, but wearing the colors of his favorite restaurant might be a step too far. Donald Trump's love affair with fast food is legendary, with the president publicly expressing his love of it arguably more than he ever has for his children. This may be why Tomi Lahren seemingly drew inspiration from McDonald's mascot Ronald McDonald during a getaway with her husband in February 2025, donning a yellow crop top and a bright red bubble skirt that looks clownish even with her chiseled abs on full display.
Tomi Lahren's confusing holiday look
Tomi Lahren celebrated the 2024 holiday season by cosplaying as a gift. As seen in the above Instagram photo, the Fox News stalwart wore a white sweater with a large black bow, a black-and-white miniskirt featuring silver detailing, and fuzzy pompom heels while posing in front of a Christmas tree with her two dogs. "Merry Christmas from me and the fur babies (and @jparencibia44 who took the photo)!" she captioned the snap. While her lovely dogs certainly get an A+, we'd give the strange holiday outfit a D at most.
Tomi Lahren's St. Paddy's Day ensemble
As usual, stars went all out for St. Patrick's Day in March 2025. Irish actors Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan celebrated the Irish way by going to a pub, while Tate McRae chose to send good luck her fans' way by posting a photo of herself in a green bikini to her Instagram Stories. Tomi Lahren joined in the St. Paddy's Day festivities by sharing a pic of her sporting a tacky green-and-white minidress and knee-high white cowboy boots and captioning it with kiss and shamrock emojis. It was a strange choice, to say the very least.
Tomi Lahren's tacky cowgirl outfit
Tomi Lahren recycled the white cowboy boots for an arguably worse look just a days later. In a selfie posted to her Instagram Stories, Lahren channeled Kristi Noem in a tacky cowgirl outfit that consisted of her favorite boots and a short, white floral dress. She may have also taken inspiration from 2008-09 Taylor Swift, who used to wear lace minidresses and cowboy boots even to awards shows, albeit almost two decades too late. Swift was a country singer, so is this a hint we're getting a Tomi Lahren country album in the future? Fingers crossed.