Not Even Tomi Lahren's Killer Legs Can Distract Us From Her Tacky Fashion Fails

The rise of TikTok and podcasting has brought a deluge of young, female conservative influencers and commentators, but few have achieved the level of success of the OG: Tomi Lahren. She's had numerous viral moments over the years, including her blistering rants about Colin Kaepernick, Beyoncé, and Jay-Z, which the rapper later sampled on a track with Pusha T called "Drug Dealers Anonymous" in response to Lahren calling him a "drug dealer." The outspoken commentator also appeared in and co-hosted several Fox News programs before scoring her own Fox Nation talk show, "No Interruption."

When Lahren isn't starting drama with Kamala Harris on social media, she's sharing divisive takes and brutal takedowns of Democrats such as Jasmine Crockett and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on her podcast, "Tomi Lahren is Fearless." However, what you probably don't know about Lahren is that she's also ventured into the fashion industry. The political commentator teamed up with Alexo Athletica, a brand known for creating leggings and pants with built-in holsters for guns, to launch an athleisure line called Freedom.

"Some have told me I'm too 'controversial' to have an athleisure line, that conservatives should just stick to politics and Trump cheerleading," Lahren wrote in a 2019 Instagram post promoting her collection. "My response? Watch me." However, this turned out to be a case of just because you can doesn't mean you should, and it's hard to believe many people would willingly leave the house wearing one of her star-spangled and camo sports bras and yoga pants. Lahren's athleisure line is a reflection of her own taste in clothing which, despite her impressively toned legs, more often than not is either questionable or outdated.