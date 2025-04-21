Tragedies Surrounding The Kennedy Women

While some details of the Kennedy family's lives are spoken about every day across America, others barely get mentioned, like the tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy. One of John F. Kennedy's sisters, Rosemary was born with intellectual disabilities that progressed into adulthood. Per the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Rosemary's sister Eunice Kennedy Shriver once wrote, "Rosemary was not making progress but seemed instead to be going backward. At 22, she was becoming increasingly irritable and difficult." Because of Rosemary's apparent regressions, her father, Joseph P. Kennedy Sr., had her undergo a lobotomy, a procedure that is no longer performed today.

Tragically, the lobotomy left Rosemary with more disabilities than she had before the operation. Joseph subsequently sent Rosemary to a psychiatric facility in New York and then to a home in Wisconsin, and the two never saw each other again. Rosemary's siblings went 20 years without seeing her, but after Joseph had a stroke in 1961, the siblings learned of Rosemary's location and began visiting. "Rosie was happy when she had visitors. She loved parties and music and sweets. If we said we brought a box of candy, her eyes [lit] up. When people visited her, she was in heaven," author Elizabeth Koehler-Pentacoff wrote of Rosemary in the book "The Missing Kennedy." Rosemary's life was not in vain, though. Her sister Eunice went on to start a day camp for people with disabilities, and it eventually became the Special Olympics organization, which still serves people today.