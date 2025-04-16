Candace Cameron Bure's Awful Orange Bronzer Feels Like A Thirst Trap For Trump
Candace Cameron Bure has had a stunning transformation from her time as a child star, but a recent post on her Instagram is raising eyebrows. Sitting in a hotel room wearing a white robe, Cameron Bure sports a ton of orange bronzer. It definitely doesn't match her skin tone and somehow makes her look simultaneously older and younger than she actually is. D.J. Tanner, why?!
Many of the comments lavish Cameron Bure with compliments, calling her "stunning," "gorgeous," and "beautiful" — which she is, just not with this Oompa Loompa makeup. In other posts on Instagram, Cameron Bure looks much more natural, making that orange bronzer snapshot stand out, but not in a good way.
The photo makes it look like she's taking beauty tips from President Donald Trump, who is no stranger to fake tan fails. The "Full House" star celebrated Trump on Inauguration Day, writing on Instagram, "God Bless America." Cameron Bure's celebratory post had fans divided, with many calling her out for being hypocritical. The veteran actor is a proud Christian and isn't afraid to share her beliefs any chance she gets. "Candace, as a Christian I can't understand how you support someone that is so openly hateful and promotes policies against marginalized groups of people," one person commented. "This administration's goals go against so many of Christ's teachings." However, Cameron Burr still seems to be an avid Trump supporter. Perhaps her over-bronzed look could be further proof of his influence.
Candace Cameron Bure and Donald Trump are two peas in a pod
While one is a longtime TV star and the other is the President of the United States, Candace Cameron Bure and Donald Trump have a surprising amount in common. They are both Republicans, even though Cameron Bure once said on "The View" back in 2016, "I am disappointed in my party," and shared she was upset with Trump for his comments about the Republican candidate for the Presidential nomination, John Kasich (via Fox News). However, she seems to still support the party.
They also both hold conservative values. Family is important to them, and the pair have not been the best advocates for members of the LGBTQ community, to put it lightly. Trump is constantly trying to strip the rights away from transgender people, and Cameron Bure left Hallmark for Great American Media because she wasn't a fan of the same-sex marriage storylines Hallmark was beginning to explore. Like Trump, Cameron Bure has many controversial moments, including the time she defended a bakery for refusing to make a same-sex couple's wedding cake. Cameron Bure donning (pun intended) orange bronzer is only the latest similarity the two celebrities share.