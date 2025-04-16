Candace Cameron Bure's Awful Orange Bronzer Feels Like A Thirst Trap For Trump

Candace Cameron Bure has had a stunning transformation from her time as a child star, but a recent post on her Instagram is raising eyebrows. Sitting in a hotel room wearing a white robe, Cameron Bure sports a ton of orange bronzer. It definitely doesn't match her skin tone and somehow makes her look simultaneously older and younger than she actually is. D.J. Tanner, why?!

Many of the comments lavish Cameron Bure with compliments, calling her "stunning," "gorgeous," and "beautiful" — which she is, just not with this Oompa Loompa makeup. In other posts on Instagram, Cameron Bure looks much more natural, making that orange bronzer snapshot stand out, but not in a good way.

The photo makes it look like she's taking beauty tips from President Donald Trump, who is no stranger to fake tan fails. The "Full House" star celebrated Trump on Inauguration Day, writing on Instagram, "God Bless America." Cameron Bure's celebratory post had fans divided, with many calling her out for being hypocritical. The veteran actor is a proud Christian and isn't afraid to share her beliefs any chance she gets. "Candace, as a Christian I can't understand how you support someone that is so openly hateful and promotes policies against marginalized groups of people," one person commented. "This administration's goals go against so many of Christ's teachings." However, Cameron Burr still seems to be an avid Trump supporter. Perhaps her over-bronzed look could be further proof of his influence.