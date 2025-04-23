The Stories Behind The Ink: What Jelly Roll's Tattoos Mean

Jelly Roll is a Tennessee-born singer and songwriter who has taken the music world by storm. He is also a person who has gotten many, many tattoos over the years. The "Save Me" artist has everything from visually intricate designs and inspirational words, to scrappy prison tats and others that he has had covered up. It is pretty clear that he has had a change of heart about a lot of his ink over the years. "I regret 98% of these tattoos, 97, almost all of them," he told GQ in 2024. "Like core philosophies are rooted in my life when I was 17 and now I'm 40, I'm like, 'What the f*** was I thinking?'" He shared a similar sentiment with Access Hollywood in 2023: "It's one of the few things in life I regret besides my criminal record. I got some of these when I was like 14. I had no business picking lifelong tattoos when I was 14."

However, when Jelly Roll does dig into the stories behind his vast collection of tattoos, he does not shy away from expressing what they actually mean to him. As he told Inked magazine in 2023, "I am often facetious about how many of my tattoos I regret, but it's more in satire than anything. I appreciate everything I got."

After all, Jelly Roll's tattoos are a part of his life journey. While we do not know the stories behind every single tattoo he has gotten over the years — again, he has a lot of tattoos to choose from — the superstar has certainly opened up about a select few. Here's what we know about country star Jelly Roll's notable tattoos.