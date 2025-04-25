This Kennedy's Odd Fixation On Usha Vance Hints He Wants Those JD Divorce Rumors To Be True

JFK's grandson, Jack Schlossberg, can't seem to get Usha Vance out of his mind. As Donald Trump's inauguration was kicking off, the journalist took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to give everyone the ick by writing, "True or false: Usha Vance is way hotter than Jackie O." Needless to say, people took major offense to the post because Jackie Kennedy is, obviously, Schlossberg's grandmother. However, he didn't seem to pay the haters any mind. Instead, the political commentator expressed gratitude for a tweet from someone who agreed with his hot take and labeled the two women "*very* foxy ladies."

A few days later, Schlossberg posted a TikTok where he called Usha "the most beautiful woman in the world" and reminded her that it was never too late to change her political affiliations. He also quite literally sang JD Vance's wife's praises by sprinkling the lyrics of "Drops of Jupiter" into the video. Then, in April 2025, Vogue's political correspondent took the Internet by surprise once again by tweeting that he was going to be a father soon.

Schlossberg concluded the post with another shocker, writing, "Out of wedlock, yes. But we might get married." However, speculations about Schlossberg's dating history proved unnecessary because he shared an Instagram photo of his face photoshopped onto Usha and JD's toddler while she held her. In the caption, the journalist quipped that he was ready to be the best father to their son, Jason. However, we soon learned that Schlossberg's bizarre social media posts served a greater purpose than just good old-fashioned trolling.