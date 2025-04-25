This Kennedy's Odd Fixation On Usha Vance Hints He Wants Those JD Divorce Rumors To Be True
JFK's grandson, Jack Schlossberg, can't seem to get Usha Vance out of his mind. As Donald Trump's inauguration was kicking off, the journalist took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to give everyone the ick by writing, "True or false: Usha Vance is way hotter than Jackie O." Needless to say, people took major offense to the post because Jackie Kennedy is, obviously, Schlossberg's grandmother. However, he didn't seem to pay the haters any mind. Instead, the political commentator expressed gratitude for a tweet from someone who agreed with his hot take and labeled the two women "*very* foxy ladies."
A few days later, Schlossberg posted a TikTok where he called Usha "the most beautiful woman in the world" and reminded her that it was never too late to change her political affiliations. He also quite literally sang JD Vance's wife's praises by sprinkling the lyrics of "Drops of Jupiter" into the video. Then, in April 2025, Vogue's political correspondent took the Internet by surprise once again by tweeting that he was going to be a father soon.
Schlossberg concluded the post with another shocker, writing, "Out of wedlock, yes. But we might get married." However, speculations about Schlossberg's dating history proved unnecessary because he shared an Instagram photo of his face photoshopped onto Usha and JD's toddler while she held her. In the caption, the journalist quipped that he was ready to be the best father to their son, Jason. However, we soon learned that Schlossberg's bizarre social media posts served a greater purpose than just good old-fashioned trolling.
Jack Schlossberg believes that Democrats could benefit from experimenting with social media more
Rumors that JD and Usha Vance are getting a divorce continue to swirl but, surprisingly, Jack Schlossberg's posts may not have had anything to do with them. During a February 2025 appearance on "The Blueprint with Jen Psaki," the journalist explained that he had taken a page out of the Republican playbook to craft his strange social media posts about Usha Vance. "I think that the internet is a place where it's difficult to break through, and it's difficult to break through especially if you're not saying something that's controversial, or at least, somehow unexpected," the political correspondent asserted. Schlossberg added that the Republicans seemed to have figured out that "flipping people out — and getting a reaction — is almost half the battle."
Moreover, he reckoned Democrats weren't adapting a similarly controversial social media strategy when they really ought to be. The outspoken journalist pointed out how ironic it was that Republicans labeled his strategies as unhinged while ignoring that they had supported similarly bizarre statements. Ultimately, Schlossberg believed that Democrats could greatly benefit from using more creative methods to get their message across. In addition to catching people's attention with his divisive posts, JFK's grandson has posted several social media thirst traps that had everyone drooling.
However, it's not all fun and games for the political commentator. Schlossberg is one of the many Kennedy family members who don't get along with RFK Jr., and he has made his dislike for his cousin abundantly clear by taking a more serious tone when slamming him. After he dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed Donald Trump, Schlossberg tweeted that his decision only proved the long-standing belief that "RFK Jr. is for sale."