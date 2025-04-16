Usha Vance Confuses Ohio State White House Visit For Nursing Home In Bizarre Senior Citizen Sneakers
Second Lady Usha Vance has done her best to fit into her new role. After quitting her prestigious career at a progressive law firm, Usha has found herself helping husband and Vice President JD Vance as he navigates his own new job. One of the many duties to fulfill in these positions includes hosting events and greeting champion sports teams should they accept their invitations to the White House. While welcoming JD's own Ohio State football team, both Vances made some unforced errors. For JD there was the absolute fumble of dropping and breaking the championship trophy won by Ohio State. For Usha, there was the curious case of her rocking some questionably outdated sneakers.
In the Instagram post Usha made, she can be seen holding up a jersey while nestled between husband JD and OSU football head coach Ryan Day. In the caption, the second lady exclaims, "Congratulations to Ohio State on an amazing season and 9th National Championship win — Go Bucks!" Even with Usha wearing a Buckeyes red dress and white blazer, it wasn't enough to distract from her granny-inspired shoes.
While Usha has been known to wear some daring fashion choices, this look felt a bit off. Her outfit from the ankles up was nice, the dress fit well and she color-coordinated specifically for the event. Which is why her chunky sneakers felt so out of place. Perhaps she's trying to subtly remind everyone that Usha is not like the other women in the MAGA sphere.
Usha Vance seems to like standing out
On the outside, it might appear rather lonely for Usha Vance to be so closed off from Donald Trump's inner circle. But as the second lady, Usha seems to be calm and collected, even when she and her husband are on the outs with the Trump administration. For example, Usha remained serene and smiling when JD got snubbed for Elon Musk.
Usha has also repeatedly suggested that she appreciates being the person JD bounces ideas off of and receives support from. Being on the outside together can help them bond better as a team, although it has not stopped the Usha and JD divorce rumors from spreading.
Usha also has a unique way of expressing her fashion sense. With Usha refusing to take style tips from First Lady Melania Trump, it seems she's leaning in to making her mark on her own terms. That's an admirable quality, but she definitely doesn't want to be remembered for her footwear that looks far more appropriate for a nursing home than a football game.