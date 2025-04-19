The Real-Life Partners Of Netflix's Ransom Canyon

In April 2025, Netflix dropped the first season of "Ransom Canyon." It's a Western series about ranch families in Texas vying for control of the land. If the concept sounds familiar — if, say, you were to swap out Texas for Montana — the cast of "Ransom Canyon" would like you to know that the show is not a "Yellowstone" copycat, thank you very much. Minka Kelly, who plays Quinn O'Grady on the show, told E! News that she doesn't agree with the comparisons. "I guess they're both in the same sandbox, but I think 'Ransom' is a totally different thing," she said. "It's its own entirely different world."

For one thing, "Ransom Canyon" is way more of a romance than "Yellowstone" is. The show is based on a series of novels by Jodi Thomas, a sweeping story about not just control of resources but the romantic escapades of the people who work the land. As a result, it's easy to fall in love with the show's characters, to get caught up in their on-screen love lives — and to wonder what the show's stars have going on in their own love lives off-screen. Some are married to longtime loves; others are newly dating people they worked with as kids. Some are still with their high-school sweethearts; others are on their second high-profile marriage. Read on to learn more about the real-life partners of the cast of Netflix's "Ransom Canyon."