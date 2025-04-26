The Transformation Of Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner's Daughter Violet

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have worked hard to ensure their three kids don't grow up to be spoiled. In addition to shirking fame and keeping them out of the limelight, they've restricted tech use and emphasized an "normal" upbringing. Their efforts sure appear to have paid off as their eldest, Violet Affleck, born on December 1, 2005, has always found the strength to remain true to herself and has grown into a fine young woman.

Despite being raised in Hollywood, Violet has been proudly speaking out about her convictions since she was 5 years old and confronting the paparazzi. She's since become a passionate teen advocate, always ready to fight for the little guy. Indeed, Violet is quick to help those in need in any situation. As Allure journalist Danielle Pergament told Garner during a 2023 interview, her daughter (who went to the same high school as Violet) was being bullied and it was actually Violet who comforted her, despite being four years older.

In addition to becoming a fearless advocate, Violet has also transformed in appearance. Although she rarely shows up in public, when she does, folks can't help but fixate on one thing: Violet is twins with mom Jennifer Garner. Here's your look inside the complete transformation of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's daughter, Violet.