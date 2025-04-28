Tragic Details Of Alec Baldwin's Ex Kim Basinger

It's been said that trauma can be passed down through generations. Just as Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin's daughter Ireland endured tragic circumstances throughout her life, the "Nadine" star also experienced difficulty in her childhood — and it all could have begun with Basinger's mother, Ann Cordell Basinger. Anxiety is something the actor has dealt with her entire life, as she explained in April 2022 when she and Ireland sat down with Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris on "Red Table Talk."

"I was very perceptive about what was going on in my house — the strife, the fights," Basinger explained. "And I was just very, very sensitive." She went on to describe her mother as a "beautiful woman" but "troubled deeply," adding that she'd also struggled with anxiety her entire life. Her mother's mental state rubbed off on Basinger so much during her childhood that she said, "I always had a great fear of something happening to my mom. I was so afraid ... that I felt like I had to be home with my mom to save her." This led to the star coming up with excuses to leave school early to be at home with her mother. Eventually, the adults in Basinger's life began to notice her changing behavior. The actor underwent a psychological evaluation, and it was discovered for the first time that she was dealing with anxiety.

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.