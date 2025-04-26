Tragic Details About Chrissy Metz's Life

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

After capturing hearts in her role as Kate Pearson in "This Is Us," actress Chrissy Metz has continued to shine bright. Metz has kept herself busy after "This Is Us" ended, expanding her portfolio to include writing several books and making a country album. While she's certainly riding the highs of fame for now, she's often been honest that her life hasn't always been kind to her. There's certainly things people don't know about Metz, and that includes some tragedies she had to overcome to get to where she's at today.

Metz has admitted to some of her challenges, often taking them in stride and pushing herself forward. As an actress, it can help to harness previous pain into character motivation and personal transformation. But as a person, it can just simply be exhausting. Metz has shown grace in sharing her tragedies and building up herself and others to follow suit. From growing up in a household that shamed her for her weight, to dealing with casual discrimination, to clapping back at online trolls, there are some major hurdles Metz has had to overcome in life.