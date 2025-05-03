Tiffany Trump's Party-Girl Outfits Look Like They Were Ripped From Kimberly Guilfoyle's Closet

Tiffany Trump has undergone quite the style transformation over the years, and in her case, that's a very good thing. The younger of President Donald Trump's two daughters enjoyed a freewheeling life during her college years; modeling, partying, and traveling in between her studies at the University of Pennsylvania and later Georgetown Law School. Tiffany was a regular at house parties, clubs, and other locales open only to the élite — she and other children of multimillionaires were even known as the "Snap Pack." Back then, Tiffany often sported a wardrobe that flirted with the boundaries of good taste, some of which could hold its own against the most inappropriate outfits Kimberly Guilfoyle has worn. Tiny miniskirts, deep necklines, and towering heels were her go-tos for almost every occasion.

As the young woman matured, so too did her style, particularly once Tiffany's father entered the political world (as we know, her almost-sister-in-law hasn't quite followed suit). As first daughter, Tiffany appeared at events in more modest coatdresses, pantsuits, and flowing evening gowns. Then, when she married Michael Boulos in November 2022, she chose a stunning princess dress with long sleeves and a square neckline. Even Tiffany's maternity wear (she's expecting a baby boy in May 2025) leans more Duggar than Snooki. Just for the sake of nostalgia, let's take a look back at Tiffany's wilder fashion days.