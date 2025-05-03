Karoline Leavitt's Pricey Handbags Hint She's Desperately Out Of Touch

Working hard for your money means you get to spend it on what you want, but if your job involves being a public servant for the American people who are currently struggling to make ends meet, maybe don't flaunt your expensive handbags. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt may want people to think she's down to earth, but in an economy where the costs of groceries and home buying constantly rise, flashing wealth seems like the wrong move.

The New Hampshire native with a a huge age gap romance has posted several photos to Instagram that show off her designer handbags. In one snapshot, she rocks a Gucci bag that's red, white, and blue. "American Girl," she captioned the photo. Someone commented, "American girl .... With a Gucci purse ... I see you really are dense, it's NOT just an act." While it doesn't look like Gucci sells that model anymore, resellers and consignment shops have it priced sky high. It could cost you anywhere from $670 to nearly $1,700 — for just one handbag.

The mother of one shared another photo as part of a carousel that featured her holding a cream-colored Louis Vuitton bag. That item still seems to be available on the designer company's website, but it will set you back a whopping $4,850. Again, for just one handbag. This shows how grossly out of touch Leavitt is with the general public.