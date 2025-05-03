Karoline Leavitt's Pricey Handbags Hint She's Desperately Out Of Touch
Working hard for your money means you get to spend it on what you want, but if your job involves being a public servant for the American people who are currently struggling to make ends meet, maybe don't flaunt your expensive handbags. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt may want people to think she's down to earth, but in an economy where the costs of groceries and home buying constantly rise, flashing wealth seems like the wrong move.
The New Hampshire native with a a huge age gap romance has posted several photos to Instagram that show off her designer handbags. In one snapshot, she rocks a Gucci bag that's red, white, and blue. "American Girl," she captioned the photo. Someone commented, "American girl .... With a Gucci purse ... I see you really are dense, it's NOT just an act." While it doesn't look like Gucci sells that model anymore, resellers and consignment shops have it priced sky high. It could cost you anywhere from $670 to nearly $1,700 — for just one handbag.
The mother of one shared another photo as part of a carousel that featured her holding a cream-colored Louis Vuitton bag. That item still seems to be available on the designer company's website, but it will set you back a whopping $4,850. Again, for just one handbag. This shows how grossly out of touch Leavitt is with the general public.
This isn't the first time she's flashed her wealth
Karoline Leavitt is definitely in a whole other tax bracket than many of the people who tune in to watch her press briefings, especially since her husband, Nicholas Riccio, is a millionaire. While that's all well and good for her, it'd be nice if she'd stop lowkey rubbing it in her constituents' faces.
Back in March 2025, Leavitt made a speech to reporters and wore what looked to be quite an expensive diamond cross necklace. The List spoke with Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, and asked for his expert opinion about how much the necklace cost. "I estimate the piece could be worth up to $50,000 if the diamonds are natural," he said.
During the Gen Z member's first White House press conference, she wore Jimmy Choo shoes that cost over $700 — and that wasn't just a one-time thing. Business Insider reported that Leavitt is a huge Jimmy Choo fan, having once worn pumps that cost $1,125. Clearly, Leavitt lives a lavish life, which isn't the best look right now for someone working in politics during this economy.