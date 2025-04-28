Body Language Expert: Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Hating Each Other Is A Ridiculous Claim

Clips of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds walking the red carpet at the "Another Simple Favor" NYC screening are going viral for all the wrong reasons. Bustle shared two videos on TikTok praising the couple, but the comment section gave a different vibe. "They really try too hard to look happy and in love. We all know the truth," wrote one person. "Seen a lot of clips of Ryan lately and he's completely done a 360. Looks on guard at all times.. I wonder why," said another. A person on Reddit claimed, "This is not a happy marriage."

However, Traci Brown, CSP, a body language expert and behavior analyst, disagreed with the internet's take. "People are saying they can't stand each other? That's the most ridiculous analysis I've ever heard," she told The List. Brown did admit that the situation seemed stressful with lots of things happening at once. "Look how when they do stand together for the shot they're glued down the middle. That's what to look for to find a couple who's doing well together. They have it," she explained.

Brown also noted how the couple made eye contact, which is important. "If they couldn't stand each other they wouldn't kiss here," she added.