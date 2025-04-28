Body Language Expert: Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Hating Each Other Is A Ridiculous Claim
Clips of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds walking the red carpet at the "Another Simple Favor" NYC screening are going viral for all the wrong reasons. Bustle shared two videos on TikTok praising the couple, but the comment section gave a different vibe. "They really try too hard to look happy and in love. We all know the truth," wrote one person. "Seen a lot of clips of Ryan lately and he's completely done a 360. Looks on guard at all times.. I wonder why," said another. A person on Reddit claimed, "This is not a happy marriage."
However, Traci Brown, CSP, a body language expert and behavior analyst, disagreed with the internet's take. "People are saying they can't stand each other? That's the most ridiculous analysis I've ever heard," she told The List. Brown did admit that the situation seemed stressful with lots of things happening at once. "Look how when they do stand together for the shot they're glued down the middle. That's what to look for to find a couple who's doing well together. They have it," she explained.
Brown also noted how the couple made eye contact, which is important. "If they couldn't stand each other they wouldn't kiss here," she added.
There are several reasons fans think they're through
While Traci Brown, may not think there's trouble in paradise, there are still plenty of glaring red flags in Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' relationship fans can't help but notice. This includes the rumor that Reynolds may have cheated on his then-wife, Scarlett Johansson, with Lively. Other problems could be their big age gap, or Reynolds' alleged jealousy issues.
Those things, coupled with the stress of the duo's legal issues with Lively's "It Ends With Us" co-star, Justin Baldoni, make us worried about Lively and Reynolds' marriage. Even if it's only tabloid gossip, divorce rumors can really make or break a marriage, especially a highly publicized one like theirs that's being buried in legal drama.
It seems like Brown is the only one who believes Lively and Reynolds are still going strong. People in the comments on TikTok certainly disagree, with one person quipping, "The Show Must Go on...no one is buying it anymore."