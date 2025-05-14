Yellowstone's Cole Hauser Lives A Wildly Lavish Life

Cole Hauser moved back to California with his mom and siblings when he was 12 years old, and soon developed a passion for performing after taking an acting class. As Cole explained it to Men's Journal in April 2022, his mom, Cass Warner, waited until this opportune moment to reveal that it wasn't a coincidence that she shared a last name with one of the biggest movie studios in Hollywood history. As it turns out, Cole had some seriously famous parents. Cass Warner was the granddaughter of Harry Warner, the movie mogul who co-founded and lent his name to Warner Bros, making Cole his great-grandson. Not a bad family bond to find out about when you want to get into show business. Cass would later go on to co-found Warner Sisters Productions.

Hauser's long ties to the entertainment industry don't stop there however. Cole's grandfather on his mom's side was Milton Sperling, a legendary screenwriter and movie producer in his own right. Meanwhile, Cole's father was Wings Hauser, a prolific veteran character actor who appeared in over a hundred screen roles throughout his acting career.

However, it seems Cole's links to his dream profession didn't help him as much as one might think. By the time he was a teenager, his mom convinced him to reestablish a connection with his estranged father, so he could be closer to Hollywood for auditions. However, Wings was dealing with drug and alcohol dependency, forcing Cole to forge his own path toward stardom.