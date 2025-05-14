Yellowstone's Cole Hauser Lives A Wildly Lavish Life
Cole Hauser's gruff, no-nonsense "Yellowstone" character Rip Wheeler seems perfectly content sleeping on a pile of straw under the stars on a cold Montana evening. He's happy and content living life on a ranch, riding a horse with the wind in his impossibly black hair. In reality, however, Hauser's life is a bit different. To be fair, he's still got a lot of cowboy spirit in his heart and a love for horses and wilderness and getting his hands dirty — but he also prefers to spend his nights in a lavish, almost palatial estate on the shore of the St. Lucie River in a multi-million dollar Florida estate.
Hauser, like his beloved character, also grew up around horses, as he lived for several years on a ranch in Oregon with his mom and siblings. However, unlike Rip's gritty, gruesome and dark childhood, Hauser comes from a long line of venerated showbusiness icons. He's the great-grandson of one of the most legendary movie moguls of all time, and that's just one of his famous family members. Now, Hauser is living the high life with his gorgeous wife, their beautiful children, and enjoying his time as the star of one of the most popular TV shows in recent memory.
Cole Hauser grew up riding horses on a ranch in Oregon
Cole Hauser was born in California and was only 2 years old when his mom, Cass Warner, and father, actor Wings Hauser, split up. Cole stayed with his mom and his siblings as she moved them all up to a large, 150-acre ranch estate near Eugene, Oregon. Cole was 4 at the time, and got used to riding horses and living around animals at a young age. The actor's future role as ranch hand Rip Wheeler was seemingly foreshadowed by his cowboy childhood.
"I used to ride my horse, Cinnamon, all the time. From four to eight years old I was on that horse every day after school. That horse and I were like the best of friends," Cole shared with Town & Country in April 2024. "My mom used to ring the bell for dinner and then wherever I was the horse would take me back." The pastoral way of life didn't last too long, however, as Cole's mom rounded up the family a few years later and moved them down to a very different sort of locale – Clearwater, Florida. But his love for nature, horses, and the outdoors never faded.
Cole Hauser family ties to Hollywood run very deep
Cole Hauser moved back to California with his mom and siblings when he was 12 years old, and soon developed a passion for performing after taking an acting class. As Cole explained it to Men's Journal in April 2022, his mom, Cass Warner, waited until this opportune moment to reveal that it wasn't a coincidence that she shared a last name with one of the biggest movie studios in Hollywood history. As it turns out, Cole had some seriously famous parents. Cass Warner was the granddaughter of Harry Warner, the movie mogul who co-founded and lent his name to Warner Bros, making Cole his great-grandson. Not a bad family bond to find out about when you want to get into show business. Cass would later go on to co-found Warner Sisters Productions.
Hauser's long ties to the entertainment industry don't stop there however. Cole's grandfather on his mom's side was Milton Sperling, a legendary screenwriter and movie producer in his own right. Meanwhile, Cole's father was Wings Hauser, a prolific veteran character actor who appeared in over a hundred screen roles throughout his acting career.
However, it seems Cole's links to his dream profession didn't help him as much as one might think. By the time he was a teenager, his mom convinced him to reestablish a connection with his estranged father, so he could be closer to Hollywood for auditions. However, Wings was dealing with drug and alcohol dependency, forcing Cole to forge his own path toward stardom.
Cole Hauser lives in a sprawling $5 million estate in Florida
In July 2021, Cole Hauser moved his family to Florida. Cole and his wife, former child star and photographer Cynthia Daniel, along with their three children — sons Ryland, born in September 2004, and Colt, born in June 2008, and daughter Steely born in December 2012 — moved across the country to a massive mansion estate in Sewall's Point, Florida, a small suburb of Stuart Florida. The lavish home is located right next to the St. Lucie River and features an idyllic view of the beautiful waters.
Cole's beautiful 6,900-square-foot family home has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and is valued at $5.4 million. Cynthia celebrated the move on Instagram in June 2022, with a photo of herself in the back of their house, overlooking the river and giving fans a glimpse of just how stunning the view from their new house truly is.
Before moving to the Sunshine State, Cole's family lived in a gorgeous ranch property situated on a three-acre parcel of land near the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area. The rural-esque estate featured a main house that included four bedrooms and four bathrooms, as well as a guest house and several other structures. Cole sold the property in 2021 for $3.85 million.
Cole Hauser is making the big bucks with 'Yellowstone' and its upcoming spinoff
When "Yellowstone" premiered in 2018, Cole Hauser was making $200,000 per episode, earning him a total of $1.8 million for the first season. However, as "Yellowstone" took off and became one of the hottest TV shows on the planet, Cole's salary rose with it — making the hardworking actor's networth quite a bit higher than many might realize. By the time Season 5 came around, Cole was raking in $700,000 per episode. This means that the longer 14-episode final season netted Cole $9.8 million. But the golden "Yellowstone" goose egg hasn't cracked for the actor just yet.
Cole is set to play his beloved character Rip Wheeler in a spin-off series alongside longtime co-star Kelly Reilly, who plays Rip's wife Beth Dutton. Cole and Kelly reportedly fought with Paramount over their salaries for the spin-off, as Cole was looking to earn $1.25 million per episode. Paramount reportedly countered that request with an offer of $850,000 per episode for the first season of the spin-off and $950,000 per episode if it was greenlit for a second season. Eventually, an agreement was made and the negotiations were finalized, although there was no official word on what kind of payday Cole will be looking at, except to say it will be sizable.