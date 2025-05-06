Who Is Miley Cyrus' Brother, Trace?

At this point, it's safe to say that the Cyrus family is a full-on pop culture dynasty. First, Billy Ray Cyrus broke into the country scene in the 1990s with his hit "Achy Breaky Heart." In the 2000s, he reinvented himself as a Disney Channel sitcom dad, playing the father of his real-life daughter Miley Cyrus's character on "Hannah Montana." There's also Miley's sister, Noah Cyrus, who makes music all her own, and her sister, Brandi Cyrus, hosts a podcast with their mom, Tish Cyrus-Purcell.

And then there's Trace Cyrus, Miley's half-brother. Trace's father was Baxter Neal Helson, Tish's first husband, though he was adopted by Billy Ray when he was very young. Trace has his own career in entertainment thanks to a band that blew up right around when "Hannah Montana" became the most popular show for kids in the country.

Unfortunately, being part of a famous family doesn't just mean that your successes boost each other. It also means living under a microscope so that people are aware of your shortcomings, too. There are plenty of tragic details about the Cyrus family, and they don't just concern Miley herself, or the ongoing feud between the now-divorced Tish and Billy Ray. Trace has had his own problems, sparking several controversies through his occasionally-provocative social media presence. Read on to learn more about Trace, Miley Cyrus' brother.