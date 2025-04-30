Brittany Mahomes Reportedly Has The Dirt On Taylor Swift & Blake Lively's BFF Breakup
When the "It Ends With Us" drama began to simmer over in August of 2024, blooming into a full-blown series of lawsuits being batted at each other by co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, it quickly got messy. One of the first casualties in the legal fray was the friendship between Lively and pop superstar Taylor Swift. While there's certainly been some red flags in the friendship between Swift and Lively, they've allegedly been on the rocks since Swift got pulled into the legal battle between Lively and Baldoni. And now, according to a gossipy Instagram account, we just might know why.
Instagram oracle Katie Paulson said in a post from April 2025 that she had an insider scoop on some of the alleged reasons Swift was so quick to call it quits with Lively — and the source came from a girls trip with none other than Swift frenemy Brittany Mahomes. Brittany, wife of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, allegedly spilled some very spicy tea. According to this unnamed source, Brittany was apparently telling all the girls that she heard a rumor that Lively had tried to initiate an affair with Baldoni. This suggests that (should this unconfirmed rumor be true) most likely Swift told Brittany this juicy info. However, when it comes to unfounded rumors involving the Lively and Baldoni lawsuit troubles, it's best to keep a level head.
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are repairing their friendship
Even though Brittany Mahomes may have some alleged inside scoop, there's still hope for the future. According to People, a source close to Swift said the "Bad Blood" singer was upset when she got pulled into the feud between Lively and Justin Baldoni. Discussing the boiling over legal battle, the source said, "Blake knew she and Taylor would come back from this at some point." And it appears the goodwill isn't just one sided, as per the source, "[Taylor's] relieved they were able to recover from this and put it all behind them."
The fact these two are able to come back together could be proof that the alleged attempted affair rumors are most likely not credible. Especially when taken within the context of just what Lively is accusing Baldoni of. Considering Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds are suing Baldoni for inappropriate and sexually charged behavior on set, as well accusing him of an alleged social media smear campaign, it's hard to trust everything that floats up on Instagram.
While there have been plenty of divorce rumors surrounding Lively and Reynolds, it doesn't mean that Lively was looking to cheat on her husband. Just like there's strange things in Justin Baldoni's marriage to wife Emily Baldoni, it doesn't mean he'd launch a hate campaign against Lively. It's always good practice to let the dust settle, or at least grab some popcorn and watch the sparks before jumping to conclusions.