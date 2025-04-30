Brittany Mahomes Reportedly Has The Dirt On Taylor Swift & Blake Lively's BFF Breakup

Even though Brittany Mahomes may have some alleged inside scoop, there's still hope for the future. According to People, a source close to Swift said the "Bad Blood" singer was upset when she got pulled into the feud between Lively and Justin Baldoni. Discussing the boiling over legal battle, the source said, "Blake knew she and Taylor would come back from this at some point." And it appears the goodwill isn't just one sided, as per the source, "[Taylor's] relieved they were able to recover from this and put it all behind them."

The fact these two are able to come back together could be proof that the alleged attempted affair rumors are most likely not credible. Especially when taken within the context of just what Lively is accusing Baldoni of. Considering Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds are suing Baldoni for inappropriate and sexually charged behavior on set, as well accusing him of an alleged social media smear campaign, it's hard to trust everything that floats up on Instagram.

While there have been plenty of divorce rumors surrounding Lively and Reynolds, it doesn't mean that Lively was looking to cheat on her husband. Just like there's strange things in Justin Baldoni's marriage to wife Emily Baldoni, it doesn't mean he'd launch a hate campaign against Lively. It's always good practice to let the dust settle, or at least grab some popcorn and watch the sparks before jumping to conclusions.