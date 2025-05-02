Don Jr. Tried To Shade A Senator & Accidentally Put Trump's Biggest Insecurity On Blast

As much as the Trump family wants to be known for ego and brute force, they are also seemingly a crew full of profound insecurities. Donald Trump Jr., who often wants to impress his father Donald Trump, has instead mostly found himself exposing insecurities they share. Take, for example, the time Don Jr. made a mess by talking about his father's hair too much, revealing a shared fear. It seems that Don Jr. has once again potentially stepped in some hot water with Donald by trying to take down New York Senator Chuck Schumer. In his Instagram Stories, Don Jr. reposted a video of Schumer discussing the president's poor poll numbers, with Schumer himself deflecting at his own miserable polling.

While the video is a classic example of politics coming back to bite a politician — and members of Schumer's own party have asked him to step down from his leadership role — it still highlights one key thing that Don Jr. forgot. His father, the president who desperately wants to be liked, does have some incredibly low poll numbers. According to The Washington Post, Donald Trump's favorability rating dipped below 40% in April 2025. In fact, these poll numbers are something Donald railed against at his rally in Warren, Michigan. "The fake polls," was how Donald referred to them while onstage (per Politico). With the president's dwindling rally sizes also being a sore subject, perhaps Don Jr. was trying to lighten the mood by making fun of Schumer. Although he could have just accidentally opened the door for more criticism.