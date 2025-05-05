The View Co-Hosts Risk Feud With Harry & Meghan After Critical On-Air Spat
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have more than their fair share of haters, counterbalanced by supporters. However, following Harry's latest emotional, teary TV tell-all, even the couple's long-time champions, such as "The View" panel, are starting to jump ship. The show has always been very pro-Sussex, but they were tipped over the edge by Harry's BBC interview on Friday, where he blamed the Home Office's refusal to fund his family's security in the UK for preventing him from reuniting with his father, King Charles III.
PRINCE HARRY'S PLEA FOR ROYAL RECONCILIATION: #TheView co-hosts react to a new BBC interview with Prince Harry where he opened up about the legal security challenges that are preventing him from reconciling with his estranged father, King Charles III. pic.twitter.com/PuXr84dN3Z
— The View (@TheView) May 5, 2025
Harry claimed he "would love to have reconciliation with his family." Still, actions speak louder than words, especially when the words are spoken in yet another hugely embarrassing interview. Oh, and things weren't helped at all by Harry dropping a tragic clue about the true state of Charles' health. "I don't know how much longer my father has," he said, going directly against Buckingham Palace's "keep calm and carry on" approach.
Whoopi Goldberg jumped in, asking if Harry continually washing the family's dirty laundry in public would ever end well for him. "I was conflicted over this ... I think everyone roots for there to be a reconciliation. Watching this, I kind of think it was a Hail Mary," Alyssa Farah Griffin said. While Sara Haines pointed out that Harry's public plea approach was the antithesis of the royal family's steadfast refusal to broadcast their private issues to the general public, let alone attempt to resolve them on TV.
The View co-hosts aren't buying what Harry's selling
On Monday, "The View" co-hosts put themselves in Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's crosshairs after discussing his BBC sitdown. The interview likely hadn't gone as well as Harry had hoped, with many rolling their eyes at yet another whinge-fest. As in previous interviews, he refused to admit his behavior contributed to the bitter feud with his father and other members of the royal family. Although Harry did admit that his tell-all memoir "Spare" probably resulted in certain royals never being able to forgive him.
Meanwhile, he went in hard on King Charles III's cancer health crisis and treatment as the reason for why he was so desperate to make amends. Whoopi Goldberg, for one, wasn't buying it. Goldberg pointed out that Harry is only thinking about what he wants but may not be considering Charles' wishes. "You can only be accountable for your own actions ... I always say, 'Say whatever you need to say while people are breathing and walking around and are mad at you today,'" she said.
Harry wants to pretend that his security battle is the reason for his falling out with his father. But Harry and Charles' feud started years ago. He never accepted Queen Camilla as Charles' wife and made his feelings towards her well known. Then, of course, there was Megxit, followed by his memoir and their increasingly explosive TV tell-alls that exposed the royal family's deepest, darkest secrets and alleged bad behavior. It's hard to expect an easy reconciliation with so much bad blood.