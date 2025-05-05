The View Co-Hosts Risk Feud With Harry & Meghan After Critical On-Air Spat

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have more than their fair share of haters, counterbalanced by supporters. However, following Harry's latest emotional, teary TV tell-all, even the couple's long-time champions, such as "The View" panel, are starting to jump ship. The show has always been very pro-Sussex, but they were tipped over the edge by Harry's BBC interview on Friday, where he blamed the Home Office's refusal to fund his family's security in the UK for preventing him from reuniting with his father, King Charles III.

PRINCE HARRY'S PLEA FOR ROYAL RECONCILIATION: #TheView co-hosts react to a new BBC interview with Prince Harry where he opened up about the legal security challenges that are preventing him from reconciling with his estranged father, King Charles III. pic.twitter.com/PuXr84dN3Z — The View (@TheView) May 5, 2025

Harry claimed he "would love to have reconciliation with his family." Still, actions speak louder than words, especially when the words are spoken in yet another hugely embarrassing interview. Oh, and things weren't helped at all by Harry dropping a tragic clue about the true state of Charles' health. "I don't know how much longer my father has," he said, going directly against Buckingham Palace's "keep calm and carry on" approach.

Whoopi Goldberg jumped in, asking if Harry continually washing the family's dirty laundry in public would ever end well for him. "I was conflicted over this ... I think everyone roots for there to be a reconciliation. Watching this, I kind of think it was a Hail Mary," Alyssa Farah Griffin said. While Sara Haines pointed out that Harry's public plea approach was the antithesis of the royal family's steadfast refusal to broadcast their private issues to the general public, let alone attempt to resolve them on TV.