Mike Pence Takes Subtle Jab At Trump's Attention-Seeking Behavior In Kaitlan Collins Interview
Sitting down with CNN's Katilan Collins on May 5, 2025, former Vice President Mike Pence tiptoed strategically around some possibly hidden big feelings toward President Donald Trump. Throughout the interview, Collins pressed Pence on topics ranging from the seemingly willy-nilly tariffs Trump is issuing to his thoughts on members of Trump's ego-boosting cabinet. However, when the topic of the heated meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump, and current VP JD Vance came up, Pence had an interesting take on it. "I've been in a lot of contentious meetings in the Oval Office," Pence admitted before continuing, "just usually not on camera."
As much as this comment might fly under the radar, it does hint at the complicated relationship between Trump and Pence. Where Trump likes to be big and bold, Pence prefers privacy and piousness. His response to the bruising exchange between the US and Ukrainian leaders could be bringing attention to Trump's love of being the center of attention. In fact, much of what the current Trump administration is doing is now consistently televised — from cabinet meetings to sit-downs with fellow world leaders. While Trump and his administration can easily spin this into some sort of act of transparency, it appears that Pence possibly sees it for something else: Trump's need to have eyes on him at all times.
Mike Pence had other words for Trump during his interview with CNN's Kaitlan Collins
There was more proof that the icy relationship between Donald Trump and Mike Pence isn't thawing anytime soon. During his chat with CNN's Kaitlan Collins, Pence also brought up some light criticism of President Trump's choice of the tragic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Secretary of Health and Human Services. But Pence reserved his most profound take for when Collins asked him about his feelings on Trump pardoning thousands of people who participated in the devastating events of January 6, 2021. "I was deeply disappointed to see President Trump pardon people that engaged in violence."
While these might not seem like fighting words, coming from the intensely buttoned-up Pence, it's essentially him telling Trump to meet him outside. Considering the threats of violence Pence faced on January 6 and afterward in regard to his desire for a peaceful transition of power, it comes as no surprise that Pence would have some pent-up feelings around Trump's pardons. Especially when taken in with Trump's flippant response to the fateful events of January 6. Perhaps Pence knew the best way to get under Trump's skin would be to point out an insecurity — like an ego that constantly needs to be on television.