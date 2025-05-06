Mike Pence Takes Subtle Jab At Trump's Attention-Seeking Behavior In Kaitlan Collins Interview

Sitting down with CNN's Katilan Collins on May 5, 2025, former Vice President Mike Pence tiptoed strategically around some possibly hidden big feelings toward President Donald Trump. Throughout the interview, Collins pressed Pence on topics ranging from the seemingly willy-nilly tariffs Trump is issuing to his thoughts on members of Trump's ego-boosting cabinet. However, when the topic of the heated meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump, and current VP JD Vance came up, Pence had an interesting take on it. "I've been in a lot of contentious meetings in the Oval Office," Pence admitted before continuing, "just usually not on camera."

As much as this comment might fly under the radar, it does hint at the complicated relationship between Trump and Pence. Where Trump likes to be big and bold, Pence prefers privacy and piousness. His response to the bruising exchange between the US and Ukrainian leaders could be bringing attention to Trump's love of being the center of attention. In fact, much of what the current Trump administration is doing is now consistently televised — from cabinet meetings to sit-downs with fellow world leaders. While Trump and his administration can easily spin this into some sort of act of transparency, it appears that Pence possibly sees it for something else: Trump's need to have eyes on him at all times.