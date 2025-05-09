Reba McEntire Spices Up Kamala Harris' Signature Look At 2025 ACMs (But Oof That Wig)
Reba McEntire knows how to rock a stylish suit like nobody's business. The country music superstar walked the carpet at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas, on May 8, and seemed to channel Kamala Harris' signature style of a classy suit ensemble, but added some much- needed sparkle.
Her glittery suit jacket embellishments and matching button-down blouse brought a shimmering elegance to her head-to-toe all black look, which she completed with a metallic belt buckle and sparkling knee-high boots. While the ensemble was far from some of the risque outfits she's worn in the past, it was still a fun, flirty, spicy sartorial swing that was almost perfect. Her bright red hair, however, had some wondering if she was rocking a wig to maintain her famous auburn locks – after all, it wouldn't be the first time she's had to wear a wig to keep her style on point.
However, many of her fans just took to social media to celebrate her red carpet look. "Reba McEntire looks amazing," one X user wrote. "Seriously, those boots are to die for!" Meanwhile, another fan posted, "I want to look this good at 70, (if I'm still here) Reba is stunning.. I just love her." Clearly, there's a reason the music superstar was asked to return as host for the 18th time – she's a genuine icon.
Reba McEntire got some sweet support from boyfriend Rex Linn
For her role as host of the 60th ACM Awards, Reba McEntire brought along a very special date – her longtime boyfriend, Rex Linn. The "Better Call Saul" actor hit the carpet with a wide smile and a matching dark ensemble that consisted of a black blazer, black shirt, dark charcoal pants and a shimmering powder blue tie that gave his look a pop of color.
McEntire's romance with Linn — which comes on the heels of her very public 2015 divorce from ex-husband Narvel Blackstock — is one of the cutest show business love stories. The pair first met in 1991 and crossed paths once again when McEntire appeared in a 2020 episode of "Young Sheldon." In the years since, they've become inseparable.
In between giving each other adorable tater tot-themed nicknames and attending red carpet events arm-in-arm, McEntire and Linn are also spending time working together on set. The pair co-star on the NBC sitcom "Happy's Place," and McEntire has been having the time of her life. "We love working together," McEntire told Extra in May 2024. "What's really the best part about it, he's my coach, so when we're home, he's helping me with my lines and to memorize. He's wonderful, helps me a lot."