Signs Kamala Harris' Suit Designer Doesn't Even Take Her Measurements
Kamala Harris has never faltered in her efforts to look powerful, which is why we rarely see her without a pantsuit. The wardrobe staple has been filling up space in her closet ever since she was California's attorney general. A suit conveys the message of class and style, all while maintaining a commanding image. However, there is one facet of Harris' style that she can't seem to shake: the oversized look.
Consider the former vice president's 2024 DNC day one outfit, for example. Her tan pantsuit caught our attention not only because it was reminiscent of Barack Obama's tan suit controversy but also because Harris' blazer and pants looked like she grabbed the wrong size from Ann Taylor — though her expensive outfits are a sign that Harris only shops for much more high-end fashion pieces. That's not the only time Harris was drowning in fabric. At a 2023 event celebrating 50 years of hip-hop, she wore a stunning pink pantsuit by Sergio Hudson, who seemingly forgot to tailor in her measurements. Harris looked very 1970s (maybe the point) with the bold blouse and flared pants.
We might suggest that Harris leave these retro styles behind her or, at the very least, get them properly tailored. While she can totally pull off the '70s look, her black pantsuit from the 2025 NAACP Image Awards channeled the '80s. The custom LaQuan Smith look was a stunning choice, up until the obvious shoulder pads. If she's getting inspiration from Talking Heads' David Byrne, then it all adds up.
What does Kamala Harris' style mean?
She may not favor the snatched silhouettes that women in the Trump family wear, but Kamala Harris' fashion sends a potent message. A neutral style choice, like a reliable pantsuit, leaves much to the imagination — so much so that her appearance becomes an afterthought behind her policies. Hillary Clinton explained it best in her 2017 memoir "What Happened." "A uniform was also an anti-distraction technique: since there wasn't much to say or report on what I wore, maybe people would focus on what I was saying instead," Clinton wrote (via Elle).
Harris does add a bit of flare to her style, but mostly for personal sentiment. The former VP frequently wears a pearl necklace, but the signature string of pearls has a special meaning. They symbolize her sisterhood from her Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) sorority when she attended Howard University — the founding members were referred to as the "Twenty Pearls." "Pearls represent refinement and wisdom," Dr. Glenda Glover, the international president of AKA, told Vanity Fair. "We train young ladies to be leaders and to make sure they have the wisdom to lead." With that meaning in mind, the combination of Harris' pearls and power suits sends a clear message. Now, if only she would get her suits tailored, she'd have the perfect fashion statement.