Signs Kamala Harris' Suit Designer Doesn't Even Take Her Measurements

Kamala Harris has never faltered in her efforts to look powerful, which is why we rarely see her without a pantsuit. The wardrobe staple has been filling up space in her closet ever since she was California's attorney general. A suit conveys the message of class and style, all while maintaining a commanding image. However, there is one facet of Harris' style that she can't seem to shake: the oversized look.

Consider the former vice president's 2024 DNC day one outfit, for example. Her tan pantsuit caught our attention not only because it was reminiscent of Barack Obama's tan suit controversy but also because Harris' blazer and pants looked like she grabbed the wrong size from Ann Taylor — though her expensive outfits are a sign that Harris only shops for much more high-end fashion pieces. That's not the only time Harris was drowning in fabric. At a 2023 event celebrating 50 years of hip-hop, she wore a stunning pink pantsuit by Sergio Hudson, who seemingly forgot to tailor in her measurements. Harris looked very 1970s (maybe the point) with the bold blouse and flared pants.

We might suggest that Harris leave these retro styles behind her or, at the very least, get them properly tailored. While she can totally pull off the '70s look, her black pantsuit from the 2025 NAACP Image Awards channeled the '80s. The custom LaQuan Smith look was a stunning choice, up until the obvious shoulder pads. If she's getting inspiration from Talking Heads' David Byrne, then it all adds up.

