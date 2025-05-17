The Time Lauren Boebert Couldn't Decide Between Cowgirl, Witch, Or Vixen In Odd All-Black Look

MAGA women's clothing choices should be studied by sociologists because they are truly in a league of their own. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is a Gen Z gal who constantly chooses to dress like an octogenarian. Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders lives and breathes leather looks, even though they are total fashion fails. And who could forget Kimberly Guilfoyle's love of all things tacky? But perhaps the biggest shocker of all is Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert.

She posted the same bizarre outfit not once but twice on Instagram, and we are keeping our fingers crossed it doesn't make a third appearance. The controversial politician first posed in the outfit in question back in August 2024, surrounded by three of her four sons (The boy on the far left is not Boebert's child.) "This is what JOY looks like!" she captioned on Instagram.

The 5-foot-tall Colorado rep looked extra tiny, sandwiched between her two oldest kids. The black cowgirl hat she donned still didn't reach the top of their heads. She paired the headwear with a matching body-fitting black dress and black heels with lots of straps climbing up her legs. The gun enthusiast appeared dressed for a different event than her kids were. The sexy outfit gave vixen-meets-cowgirl vibes, but an ill-timed shadow would soon make her look like she was auditioning for "Wicked."