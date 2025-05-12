Melania Trump Talks Parenting Barron (& Takes Sly Swipe At Donald While She's At It)
First lady Melania Trump recently gave a moving speech on Mother's Day for a roomful of military moms in the White House. A clip of it was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. She discussed the challenges of raising the next generation as well as the unexpected hurdles of aging, which result in "a sudden shift in family dynamics." At the beginning of her address, the first lady eloquently mentioned how being a mother is different from being a father. "Nothing against fathers, of course," Melania said to husband Donald Trump, who just nodded his head and smirked. (Donald would go on to leave out mentioning his wife in his Mother's Day post on Truth Social.)
The First Lady is So Elegant. I love her🌹#MELANIATRUMP pic.twitter.com/x0Wur7QInS
— MICHELE an 🇺🇸 Girl (@aLoverofBluuee) May 10, 2025
"It's remarkable, really, that my son's life creates unimaginable, unpredictable concerns and thrills for me, even until this day," she said of her only son, Barron Trump, with whom Melania shares a deep bond. Melania is also the stepmother to Donald's four older children from two previous marriages, though she seemed to focus on Barron for this speech. "All caring mothers understand this rare feeling," she continued. Her phrasing here is interesting, seeming to subtly suggest that Donald's parenting leaves plenty to be desired. While Melania and Barron's relationship is strange at times, there's no doubt she has always been there for her son. Donald, though? Maybe not as much.
Barron Trump's relationship with his mother and father differs
Back in November 2024, a throwback video of 4-year-old Barron Trump taken from a 2010 special on "Larry King Live" went viral on X. The cute clip showed an adorable Barron gushing over his new suitcase, proudly telling his parents how much he loved it. However, people couldn't help but notice that Barron's accent sounded exactly like Melania Trump's dialect. This demonstrates that Barron seemingly spends more time around his mother than his father, so much so that he's adopted her way of speaking.
The first lady is from Slovenia, which is something Donald Trump both appreciates and is frustrated by, since Barron was raised multilingual like Melania. Mother and son will sometimes speak in Slovenian, which Donald never learned, so it creates a separation in the family. "He has said it annoys him sometimes, 'cause he has no idea what they're saying," Mary Jordan, author of "The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump," told CBS News.
The truth about Melania's relationship with Barron is that the duo are super close, and though Barron's relationship with Donald isn't as connected, father and son still share a strong bond. Melania even called her son "little Donald," telling Parenting magazine, "He is a very strong-minded, very special, smart boy. He is independent and opinionated and knows exactly what he wants" (via Romper). It's clear through her Mother's Day speech and other moments that Barron means the world to Melania.