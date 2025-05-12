Melania Trump Talks Parenting Barron (& Takes Sly Swipe At Donald While She's At It)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

First lady Melania Trump recently gave a moving speech on Mother's Day for a roomful of military moms in the White House. A clip of it was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. She discussed the challenges of raising the next generation as well as the unexpected hurdles of aging, which result in "a sudden shift in family dynamics." At the beginning of her address, the first lady eloquently mentioned how being a mother is different from being a father. "Nothing against fathers, of course," Melania said to husband Donald Trump, who just nodded his head and smirked. (Donald would go on to leave out mentioning his wife in his Mother's Day post on Truth Social.)

"It's remarkable, really, that my son's life creates unimaginable, unpredictable concerns and thrills for me, even until this day," she said of her only son, Barron Trump, with whom Melania shares a deep bond. Melania is also the stepmother to Donald's four older children from two previous marriages, though she seemed to focus on Barron for this speech. "All caring mothers understand this rare feeling," she continued. Her phrasing here is interesting, seeming to subtly suggest that Donald's parenting leaves plenty to be desired. While Melania and Barron's relationship is strange at times, there's no doubt she has always been there for her son. Donald, though? Maybe not as much.