Lauren Sánchez & Jeff Bezos Set Off Alarm Bells With Eyebrow-Raising Mother's Day Behavior
Could there be trouble in paradise for Jeff Bezos and fiancee Lauren Sánchez? A glaring Mother's Day omission has some commenters questioning the status of their romance. Their headline-grabbing relationship has long been full of signs that it won't last, but sometimes it's the little things that truly signify that something isn't quite right. In this case, it was the total lack of any Mother's Day message from the world's second-richest man celebrating his ladylove.
It's not like Bezos never commemorates the day, either. He posted a sweet message in 2023 that featured Sánchez — alongside his own mother and numerous other women important to him — and penned a sweet post about the importance of mothers. This year, however, it doesn't seem like he had any interest in professing his appreciation for Mother's Day at all. Nor did he post anything honoring his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, with whom Bezos shares four children.
Meanwhile, Sánchez shared a message on her Instagram Story alongside a snapshot of herself and her three children from her previous relationships — sons Nikko and Evan and daughter Ella. While the post was a sweet celebration of the special day, it was what Sánchez wrote over the photo that really got some people curious. "Thank you for picking me as your mama! Best day ever," Sánchez wrote, adding, "My whole world in one frame." It's hard not to notice that her future husband isn't in the picture, meaning her "whole world" might not include Bezos at all.
Where do Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez stand when it comes to their planned wedding?
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez recently sparked speculation over their romance when it was revealed that they wouldn't be attending the 2025 Met Gala. An article in the New York Times about the event's guest list seemed to imply they were snubbed due to the Amazon founder's apparent support for Donald Trump — which would be just another example of the backlash Bezos has faced since Trump's election victory. However, per Page Six, the couple's forthcoming wedding is set to take place in Venice, Italy next month, and that could be part of the reason they opted not to attend.
According to sources for the outlet, the billionaire will be tying the knot with his second wife in June, and they are planning to have a massively opulent three-day celebration of their nuptials. The star-studded guest list reportedly includes a number of the couples' friends, including members of the Kardashian family; Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner; and Donald Trump Jr. and his new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson. (The Trump family guests likely aren't going to help the speculation regarding Bezos' support for the Trump administration.)
However, the new reports about their planned Venice wedding ceremony at least puts to rest the rumors that Sánchez and Bezos secretly had a Colorado wedding last year. Some unnamed sources claimed to the Daily Mail that the pair had actually tied the knot in a $600 million wedding in Aspen in December 2024. Bezos denied those claims staunchly. The world will have to wait to see if he and Sánchez end up making it down the aisle next month, or call it quits before exchanging vows and signing on the dotted line.