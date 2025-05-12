Lauren Sánchez & Jeff Bezos Set Off Alarm Bells With Eyebrow-Raising Mother's Day Behavior

Could there be trouble in paradise for Jeff Bezos and fiancee Lauren Sánchez? A glaring Mother's Day omission has some commenters questioning the status of their romance. Their headline-grabbing relationship has long been full of signs that it won't last, but sometimes it's the little things that truly signify that something isn't quite right. In this case, it was the total lack of any Mother's Day message from the world's second-richest man celebrating his ladylove.

It's not like Bezos never commemorates the day, either. He posted a sweet message in 2023 that featured Sánchez — alongside his own mother and numerous other women important to him — and penned a sweet post about the importance of mothers. This year, however, it doesn't seem like he had any interest in professing his appreciation for Mother's Day at all. Nor did he post anything honoring his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, with whom Bezos shares four children.

Meanwhile, Sánchez shared a message on her Instagram Story alongside a snapshot of herself and her three children from her previous relationships — sons Nikko and Evan and daughter Ella. While the post was a sweet celebration of the special day, it was what Sánchez wrote over the photo that really got some people curious. "Thank you for picking me as your mama! Best day ever," Sánchez wrote, adding, "My whole world in one frame." It's hard not to notice that her future husband isn't in the picture, meaning her "whole world" might not include Bezos at all.