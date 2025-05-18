Who Are Tisha Campbell's Two Son, Xen And Ezekiel Martin?

From portraying Gina Waters in "Martin" to starring alongside Neil Patrick Harris in "Uncoupled," Tisha Campbell has been a notable face in comedy. Given her unforgettable roles as a strong female lead in popular family sitcoms such as "My Wife and Kids," familial bonds have seemingly been at the forefront of Tisha's acting career. The same can also be said for her personal life, as she has garnered a reputation for being a doting mother of two boys, Xen and Ezekiel Martin.

Before getting caught in a scandalous rumor regarding Will Smith, Duane Martin was romantically linked to Tisha since their marriage in 1996. In 2001, the two welcomed Xen, and later Ezekiel in 2009. Despite their apparent disdain for constant public attention, Tisha loves shining a spotlight on her two kids whenever she has the chance to, with their personal lives intact, of course.

Tisha's journey to motherhood wasn't smooth sailing, however, as her children faced a plethora of notable instances they'd have to overcome. Whether it be dealing with a developmental disability or overcoming the aftermath of their parents' divorce in 2018, both Xen and Ezekiel have faced their fair share of ups and downs. Nonetheless, Tisha has made sure that they came out the other side unscathed, and as a result, they've grown to be two wonderful boys. To learn more about their amazing growth, allow us to introduce you to Tisha's two sons, Xen and Ezekiel!