Flashback Fashion Fail: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Confuses Podium With Prairie In Frumpy Dress

There's always something going on with Sarah Huckabee Sanders's wardrobe. She's either wearing leather looks that were total fashion fails, sporting a long dress with a bow belt, or butchering Barbiecore. How someone with so much power and wealth as the governor of Arkansas doesn't seem to be able to afford a decent stylist is a mystery not even Sherlock Holmes could solve.

In April 2025, Sanders gave a speech to the Arkansas people, but her powerful words didn't get as much attention as her outfit choice did. The mother of three forgot what century she was living in, opting for a frumpy, dark blue dress that looked like she stole it from a high school theater's production of "Oklahoma!" Thanks to the mock neck and the volume in the shoulders, it could also pass as wardrobe from "The Crucible," had she also been wearing a white bonnet.

Moreover, Sanders could easily pass for a sister wife — which pop superstar Cher even once called her out for on X. The backlash to that post was severe, with people accusing Cher of not being a feminist. In true Cher fashion, she doubled down, writing, "It was kinda mean, But it was so funny. I Wouldn't have said it, But she's So Rude, SO Mean, SO DISMISSIVE, & LIES Like Pinocchio On Steroids." That was back in 2018. Clearly, Sanders didn't take Cher's fashion advice.