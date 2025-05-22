The Leggy Kamala Harris Look That Makes Us Wish She'd Ditch Pantsuits More Often
Kamala Harris used her 2024 presidential campaign as a fashion show, and we were here for it. Rally stages as her runway, Harris served political chic with her bountiful wardrobe staple: the pantsuit. But the former vice president is not all business all the time. Though there are only a few rare sightings of Harris not wearing a pantsuit, she still takes the time to play with her style. For instance, she hung up her power suit for the 2025 Met Gala and had X users drooling. But the seldom moments when she's not rocking a blazer and trousers, and actually shows off a little leg, really turn up the heat.
For instance, Harris gave a mini peek at her killer legs in a pastel yellow dress that she wore in an Easter 2025 photo — she was really giving her Sunday best. She's likely used to it now, since much of her wardrobe in her early career days seemingly consisted of skirts. In a throwback photo that she posted on Instagram less than a month before she lost the 2024 election to Donald Trump, Harris gave her followers a glimpse into her old style. In the photo, she exudes office-chic with that peak '90s corporate outfit — complete with a pair of classic black, sheer tights and simple heels. "Thought this was Doja Cat," one user commented. Another wrote: "Even in an empty office, Madam STILL was about her business!"
Harris may have stepped away from her old style for a good reason
Kamala Harris knows the mark that style has on politics. In an interview with Vogue at the 2025 Met Gala, the former Democratic presidential nominee said: "Artistic expression — whether it's dance, music, visual arts, or fashion — has a way of capturing the mood and language of the people without words. Art has the power to shape the conversation about where we are today and where we need to go."
This is why Harris' pantsuits mean more than just being a practical, go-to outfit. They're seemingly a uniform utilized to keep public focus on her policies, rather than her clothes — a reason why Harris' suit designer might not take her measurements so her silhouette doesn't take center stage. One thing that she keeps consistent is her iconic string of pearls, which she wears in honor of her college sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha — her neck is even adorned with the elegant piece of jewelry in her stunning throwback photo. Now that she's completed her time as vice president and has some more time on her hands, we're eager to keep an eye out for Harris' next style evolution.