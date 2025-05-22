The Leggy Kamala Harris Look That Makes Us Wish She'd Ditch Pantsuits More Often

Kamala Harris used her 2024 presidential campaign as a fashion show, and we were here for it. Rally stages as her runway, Harris served political chic with her bountiful wardrobe staple: the pantsuit. But the former vice president is not all business all the time. Though there are only a few rare sightings of Harris not wearing a pantsuit, she still takes the time to play with her style. For instance, she hung up her power suit for the 2025 Met Gala and had X users drooling. But the seldom moments when she's not rocking a blazer and trousers, and actually shows off a little leg, really turn up the heat.

For instance, Harris gave a mini peek at her killer legs in a pastel yellow dress that she wore in an Easter 2025 photo — she was really giving her Sunday best. She's likely used to it now, since much of her wardrobe in her early career days seemingly consisted of skirts. In a throwback photo that she posted on Instagram less than a month before she lost the 2024 election to Donald Trump, Harris gave her followers a glimpse into her old style. In the photo, she exudes office-chic with that peak '90s corporate outfit — complete with a pair of classic black, sheer tights and simple heels. "Thought this was Doja Cat," one user commented. Another wrote: "Even in an empty office, Madam STILL was about her business!"