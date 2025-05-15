Usha Vance Attempts To Class Up Skin-Tight Fashion Fail & It's A Total Bust

Even though she's the second lady of the U.S., Usha Vance's style often deviates from the other Trump women. While she may be newer to the national spotlight, Usha underwent a style transformation when she assumed the role of a political spouse. Now, Usha's out and about more than ever, and, on May 14, she joined her husband, JD Vance, at an event to celebrate police week. She often embraces bold patterns, and this event was no exception. Unfortunately, like some of Usha's other outfits, this one missed the mark.

This morning @SLOTUS and I had the honor of hosting the police week breakfast to recognize the brave men and women serve and protect our communities every day. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JibAJkat4T — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) May 14, 2025

Usha's blue and white dress appears to Marie Oliver's Paxton dress. Although the design is named "Indigo Zebra," the abstract pattern doesn't look anything like the actual animal, avoiding the weirdness of Karoline Leavitt's green zebra print. However, it's still an unflattering mishmash of lines and colors, and Usha's decision to add a belt is another misstep. In some instances, a belt is crucial for accentuating the waist. In this case, the dress is already hugging her curves, making it unnecessary. The white, braided belt also sticks out like a sore thumb rather than complementing the dress's pattern.

On the positive side, it's not the weirdest accessory choice. Marie Oliver offers an odd layering suggestion on their website: pairing their dress with a slouchy vest that hangs down over the wearer's shoulders. Usha doesn't typically accessorize with a belt for her dresses. Next time, she can make things easier and wear her dresses without unneeded extras.