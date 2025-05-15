Usha Vance Attempts To Class Up Skin-Tight Fashion Fail & It's A Total Bust
Even though she's the second lady of the U.S., Usha Vance's style often deviates from the other Trump women. While she may be newer to the national spotlight, Usha underwent a style transformation when she assumed the role of a political spouse. Now, Usha's out and about more than ever, and, on May 14, she joined her husband, JD Vance, at an event to celebrate police week. She often embraces bold patterns, and this event was no exception. Unfortunately, like some of Usha's other outfits, this one missed the mark.
This morning @SLOTUS and I had the honor of hosting the police week breakfast to recognize the brave men and women serve and protect our communities every day. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JibAJkat4T
— Vice President JD Vance (@VP) May 14, 2025
Usha's blue and white dress appears to Marie Oliver's Paxton dress. Although the design is named "Indigo Zebra," the abstract pattern doesn't look anything like the actual animal, avoiding the weirdness of Karoline Leavitt's green zebra print. However, it's still an unflattering mishmash of lines and colors, and Usha's decision to add a belt is another misstep. In some instances, a belt is crucial for accentuating the waist. In this case, the dress is already hugging her curves, making it unnecessary. The white, braided belt also sticks out like a sore thumb rather than complementing the dress's pattern.
On the positive side, it's not the weirdest accessory choice. Marie Oliver offers an odd layering suggestion on their website: pairing their dress with a slouchy vest that hangs down over the wearer's shoulders. Usha doesn't typically accessorize with a belt for her dresses. Next time, she can make things easier and wear her dresses without unneeded extras.
Usha's also had plenty of fashion successes
Fortunately for Usha Vance, her fashion fails are usually with bland, boring neutrals. Most of the time, she succeeds with fun colors and patterns. For instance, the Instagram fan account ushavancestyle was so enamored when Usha wore a white dress with brilliant red flowers that they gave their followers two different options to emulate the look: the exact dress and a similar, less pricey option.
While this floral dress was a stylish, comfy option for campaigning, Usha's also wowed at with fancier outfits. She wore a head-turning, strapless black designer gown when she joined JD Vance for the Vice Presidential Dinner in January 2025. Days later, Usha repeated her sartorial success with a lavish inaugural ball gown. Even so, Usha doesn't seem to be too fussed about what she's wearing, or the type pf person to let a fashion critique get her down. "I'm not from a particularly wealthy background, not from a very fashion-oriented background personally or professionally," Vance informed The Free Press. She also noted in that same interview, "To me, the highest priority right now is to be actually a normal person."
It appears Usha achieved that goal when she paired vibrant aqua pants with a navy double-breasted blazer. "Usha Vance is one of the women with the most effortlessly simple and natural elegance I have ever seen," proclaimed one person on X. "Truly unique in her impeccable style, yet still very much one of us."