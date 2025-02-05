Details About Usha Vance's Lavish Inaugural Ball Gown
While her husband JD Vance makes a few glaringly obvious VP fashion flops, Usha Vance is dominating the poise politics look. Usha's style transformation likely coincides with her ever-growing confidence in the spotlight, as the former lawyer went from a basic to a bold wardrobe since stepping into her role as the second lady. Her 2025 inaugural ball gown was a stepping stone into her new fashion era.
Usha stepped out in an eccentric Reem Acra dress that outshined many of the Trump family looks — there is a significant contrast between Usha and the Trump women's styles. The dress designer posted Usha's evening gown on Instagram, writing, "This stunning linear sapphire dégradé gown features intricate paillette embroidery and a delicate Chantilly lace underlay, perfectly blending timeless sophistication with modern allure." The gown was overlain with the most eye-catching, shimmering lines that worked their way up to complete a strapless bust. The second lady paired the gown with simple accessories, including black pumps and diamond stud earrings.
The evening's look was a drastic difference from her daytime, bubblegum-colored Oscar de la Renta peacoat, which landed her on the Trump inauguration's worst-dressed list. She stuck out like a sore thumb, as practically the only one in a bright color during the inauguration. It's unclear whether she was making a statement or if Usha was iced out of the fashion coordination plans for the day. Either way, she brought her A-game to the ball.
How Usha Vance compared to the rest of the ball's attendees
There's a sizable difference between Usha Vance's inaugural ball look and her Trump counterparts. Values aren't the only thing traditional about the family; the Trumps were all seen in some of the most classic styles, like something you might find in old Hollywood films. Ivanka Trump donned a white, strapless Givenchy dress — a replica of the one Audrey Hepburn wore in 1954's "Sabrina." Melania Trump's geometric, cream gown was an unintentional nod to Marylin Monroe in "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes." Even Lara Trump's strapless red gown is a timeless silhouette — although she paired it with bizarre accessories.
Usha's beaded Reem Acra gown was uniquely modern, another sign Usha was kept out of the loop. Though the public could agree that most everyone was dressed appropriately, Usha was particularly turning heads on the internet. Many took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their unwavering love for her style choice that evening. "A return to ELEGANCE ... " one user wrote. Another even compared the second lady to Princess Elsa.