Details About Usha Vance's Lavish Inaugural Ball Gown

While her husband JD Vance makes a few glaringly obvious VP fashion flops, Usha Vance is dominating the poise politics look. Usha's style transformation likely coincides with her ever-growing confidence in the spotlight, as the former lawyer went from a basic to a bold wardrobe since stepping into her role as the second lady. Her 2025 inaugural ball gown was a stepping stone into her new fashion era.

Usha stepped out in an eccentric Reem Acra dress that outshined many of the Trump family looks — there is a significant contrast between Usha and the Trump women's styles. The dress designer posted Usha's evening gown on Instagram, writing, "This stunning linear sapphire dégradé gown features intricate paillette embroidery and a delicate Chantilly lace underlay, perfectly blending timeless sophistication with modern allure." The gown was overlain with the most eye-catching, shimmering lines that worked their way up to complete a strapless bust. The second lady paired the gown with simple accessories, including black pumps and diamond stud earrings.

The evening's look was a drastic difference from her daytime, bubblegum-colored Oscar de la Renta peacoat, which landed her on the Trump inauguration's worst-dressed list. She stuck out like a sore thumb, as practically the only one in a bright color during the inauguration. It's unclear whether she was making a statement or if Usha was iced out of the fashion coordination plans for the day. Either way, she brought her A-game to the ball.

