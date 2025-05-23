What The Ladies On The View Really Think About Pam Bondi
There are some things you can always count on; Karoline Leavitt will dress like an octogenarian while President Donald Trump will go a little too heavy on the bronzer, and the co-hosts of "The View" will disagree about whatever topic they're discussing at the time. This naturally includes a sit-down chat back in November 2024 about Trump's then-new pick for U.S. Attorney General, Pam Bondi.
Ana Navarro admitted that she knew Bondi and the two even had drinks together back when Bondi was Florida's attorney general. "She's not a kook," Navarro clarified, before joking about how the politician was a 2020 election denier (meaning that Bondi doesn't believe that he lost that election to Joe Biden), quipping, "What's a little election denialism between friends?" Sunny Hostin, on the other hand, felt like Bondi's beliefs were a major red flag, warning that she was "a dangerous pick" for the lofty position.
DOES GAETZ'S WITHDRAWAL SIGNAL TRUMP'S LIMITS? #TheView co-hosts weigh in after former Rep. Matt Gaetz withdrew from attorney general consideration in the next Trump administration. pic.twitter.com/SEhSwTifXk
— The View (@TheView) November 22, 2024
In true "View" fashion, the various outspoken co-hosts gradually began talking over each other, so it's difficult to tell who exactly said what, but someone, either Sara Haines or Alyssa Farah Griffin, did consider Bondi fully qualified. Navarro pointed out that Bondi doesn't have any sexual harassment claims against her, referring to disgraced candidate Matt Gaetz, to which Joy Behar remarked that Bondi was female (though, obviously, that doesn't preclude her from committing sexual harassment). Navarro also noted how Bondi hadn't beheaded a whale, referring to RFK Jr.'s disturbing story, which seems like setting the bar way too low.
The View co-hosts have had issues with Trump
Continuing the conversation, Sunny Hostin showed a compilation of clips featuring Pam Bondi making some eyebrow-raising remarks about the 2020 election results. "I don't think we need to minimize someone like that who is supposed to be the people's attorney," Hostin said. The table seemed to agree with that idea, but Sara Haines did admit she'd rather have Bondi as AG instead of Matt Gaetz, who the women had been talking about earlier. Donald Trump had initially picked Gaetz for attorney general — which received a ton of backlash due to the sex trafficking and drug use allegations against him — but the scandalous politician eventually withdrew his nomination.
Though the women were more "meh" about Bondi overall, they've been much more vocal about their feelings towards Trump. Joy Behar's intense emotions about Trump's then-latest lawsuit couldn't be contained on-air back in 2022, when she thought he might finally be held accountable for his actions surrounding his inflated net worth.
The following year, Alyssa Farah Griffin, who used to be the White House Communications Director under President Trump, found herself on the opposing end of Trump's wrath when he bad-mouthed her. He alleged she accepted money for the job at "The View" and ended up changing her political beliefs for it (via CNN). Griffin's co-hosts did not let Trump's comments go unchecked. They rallied around their co-worker and defended her name against his comments.