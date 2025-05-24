The Inappropriate Outfit Kate Middleton Never Wore Because Of Prince William's Brutal Roast

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you want to take a masterclass on how to dress like a literal queen, look no further than Kate Middleton. The Princess of Wales always sports gorgeous royal looks — even repeating them from time to time — but there was an adjustment period for her when she was learning the royal style.

In the book "Yes Ma'am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants," by royal expert Tom Quinn, Middleton once royally messed up her outfit and William, Prince of Wales, bluntly called her out on it. According to one of Prince William's advisers, the future king "told Kate she looked as if in order to dress she'd just run through a charity shop covered in superglue" (via Daily Mail). Thankfully, everyone, including Middleton herself, thought this comment was funny instead of rude.

Not only can Middleton take it, she can also dish it out to her husband, thanks to their shared sense of humor. According to that book, the mother of three jokingly told Prince William how he resembles "his great-great-great grandfather Edward VII — whose waist measured 48 inches shortly before his coronation." We can only imagine the jabs she's made about Prince William's bald head and his beloved beard.