The Inappropriate Outfit Kate Middleton Never Wore Because Of Prince William's Brutal Roast
If you want to take a masterclass on how to dress like a literal queen, look no further than Kate Middleton. The Princess of Wales always sports gorgeous royal looks — even repeating them from time to time — but there was an adjustment period for her when she was learning the royal style.
In the book "Yes Ma'am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants," by royal expert Tom Quinn, Middleton once royally messed up her outfit and William, Prince of Wales, bluntly called her out on it. According to one of Prince William's advisers, the future king "told Kate she looked as if in order to dress she'd just run through a charity shop covered in superglue" (via Daily Mail). Thankfully, everyone, including Middleton herself, thought this comment was funny instead of rude.
Not only can Middleton take it, she can also dish it out to her husband, thanks to their shared sense of humor. According to that book, the mother of three jokingly told Prince William how he resembles "his great-great-great grandfather Edward VII — whose waist measured 48 inches shortly before his coronation." We can only imagine the jabs she's made about Prince William's bald head and his beloved beard.
Prince William and Kate Middleton's children share similar personalities
William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales', sense of humor is an important part of their relationship and has been from the start. They reportedly bonded over their love of dirty jokes when they began dating, which is hilarious to think about since they are both so conservative when out in the public eye. The author of "The King: The Life of Charles III," Christopher Andersen, told Fox News Digital, "They've certainly cleaned up their act for the children's sake, but they can still make each other double over laughing."
Besides being goofy together, Prince William and Kate Middleton are also super competitive with each other; their relationship seems to thrive on it, actually. Though they've had many competitive moments over the years, it's all been in good fun. Andersen also shared in that interview that they've passed on their competitive natures to their three children.
"Unfortunately, this often leads to heated arguments about cheating and breaking the rules — which in turn leads to the occasional game board being tossed and pieces sent flying," Andersen revealed. It sounds like when they're in the privacy of their own home, the family of five is able to let loose and express themselves in ways that may not be the most dignified for royals.