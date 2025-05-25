Sarah Huckabee Sanders Is Nearly Unrecognizable In Old Pics With Her Husband
Even if Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' style wasn't quite ostentatious enough to stand out in a crowd, one could still probably recognize her if she were wearing one of her tacky dresses or committing another classic Republican makeup mistake. Although we couldn't spot the outfit she had on in a retro photo, Huckabee Sanders looked far different in her younger years than she did as either President Donald Trump's press secretary or Arkansas' governor.
Sanders celebrated Valentine's Day 2022 on Instagram with a throwback photo of her and her husband, Arkansas' first gentleman, Bryan Sanders, dancing together. Her fresh face, loving expression, and barely noticeable cosmetics drastically differed from the ultra done-up aesthetic and MAGA makeup we know her for today. Sanders' hair was also much darker then. Some Instagram users compared Sanders' fresh-faced appearance to her young daughter, Scarlett. One commenter even mistook her for a Hallmark star. "Omg I thought that was Danica McKellar," one Instagram user wrote. Though we can confirm it wasn't McKellar in the photo, and we don't think Sanders would ever appear in one of the Hallmark Channel's romances, we can't deny she looked much different in her old photo than she does today.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders radically changed her look
It's hard to deny that Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders looked much different before her political life took off. Sanders was nearly unrecognizable in a throwback picture with her dad, former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee, she posted on Facebook in 2020 from the latter's gubernatorial inauguration. Sanders' hair color was a darker shade, similar to what it looked like in the dancing photo. Her black choker and strapless dress also made her look more fashionably understated back in the '90s compared to when she hit her MAGA peak.
Huckabee Sanders continued to evolve during her political career with changes like her visible weight loss. Sanders was unjustly criticized for her weight before she achieved her unrecognizable figure, and though her consistent fashion fails haven't done her transformation any justice, some social media users were still in awe of her major accomplishment. "She's lost weight and [is] looking very elegant," one X user wrote. "Good for her." Even some of her detractors conceded she looked good, regardless of how they felt about her political views.