Sarah Huckabee Sanders Is Nearly Unrecognizable In Old Pics With Her Husband

Even if Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' style wasn't quite ostentatious enough to stand out in a crowd, one could still probably recognize her if she were wearing one of her tacky dresses or committing another classic Republican makeup mistake. Although we couldn't spot the outfit she had on in a retro photo, Huckabee Sanders looked far different in her younger years than she did as either President Donald Trump's press secretary or Arkansas' governor.

Sanders celebrated Valentine's Day 2022 on Instagram with a throwback photo of her and her husband, Arkansas' first gentleman, Bryan Sanders, dancing together. Her fresh face, loving expression, and barely noticeable cosmetics drastically differed from the ultra done-up aesthetic and MAGA makeup we know her for today. Sanders' hair was also much darker then. Some Instagram users compared Sanders' fresh-faced appearance to her young daughter, Scarlett. One commenter even mistook her for a Hallmark star. "Omg I thought that was Danica McKellar," one Instagram user wrote. Though we can confirm it wasn't McKellar in the photo, and we don't think Sanders would ever appear in one of the Hallmark Channel's romances, we can't deny she looked much different in her old photo than she does today.