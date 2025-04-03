Sarah Huckabee Sanders Makes Classic Republican Makeup Mistake In Bizarre Lab Coat Inspired Look

After her remarkable weight loss journey, Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been trying on some new styles and not all of them are working for her. There's, of course, all the times Huckabee Sanders has really tried to make leather a trend, ultimately ending in disappointment. Often, it seems as if Huckabee Sanders struggles to dress her transformed self, which is incredibly common for anyone going through such a drastic change. However, it does seem that, if the governor of Arkansas has a stylist, they are absolutely doing her dirty.

Between Huckabee Sanders' fried and split hair fails and multiple outfit missteps, it's clear that she's in a personal transition. Having been in politics since a young age, she certainly knows firsthand that women are scrutinized not just by the content of their character, but outward appearance as well. Fitting in with the "Mar-A-Lago face" crowd has got to be tough, even if Huckabee Sanders is typically better at applying her own makeup than most. However, for something as important as a life-threatening series of storms swarming her state, it would have helped if Huckabee Sanders had left her unrelatable glam get-up at home.