Sarah Huckabee Sanders Makes Classic Republican Makeup Mistake In Bizarre Lab Coat Inspired Look
Making an appearance on Fox News to discuss the devastating tornadoes roiling through her state, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders looked as if she had accidentally raided Kimberly Guilfoyle's makeup bag. According to KARK, the storms that started on April 2 and continued through April 3 included several cloud funnels that touched down in Arkansas towns. Doing her best to express the gravity of the matter, Huckabee Sanders proved she's fallen for a Republican makeup trend — and accidentally overdressed for the seriousness of the occasion in the process.
Arkansas is recovering from last night's tornadoes but we're not out of the woods yet.
Visit https://t.co/7WGdDaCMzY if you need assistance – or if you're able to lend a hand. pic.twitter.com/oXfCjzgqws
— Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) April 3, 2025
In a video the Arkansas governor shared on X, formerly Twitter, Huckabee Sanders donned a fully blown out 'do, bright, red lipstick, and thick, dark eyeliner. Having a full face of makeup for a catastrophic event has become par for the course with many MAGA-aligned women. After all, there was the time costume queen Kristi Noem wore full glam for an ICE raid, which was quickly copied by Alina Habba pretending to be Military Barbie. Now, it seems Huckabee Sanders has entered the costume chat, with a white shirt that made her look like a lab coat-wearing scientist. As she more entrenched in the current conservative landscape, Huckabee Sanders continues to make some questionable decisions with regard to her appearance.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders is switching up her personal style
After her remarkable weight loss journey, Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been trying on some new styles and not all of them are working for her. There's, of course, all the times Huckabee Sanders has really tried to make leather a trend, ultimately ending in disappointment. Often, it seems as if Huckabee Sanders struggles to dress her transformed self, which is incredibly common for anyone going through such a drastic change. However, it does seem that, if the governor of Arkansas has a stylist, they are absolutely doing her dirty.
Between Huckabee Sanders' fried and split hair fails and multiple outfit missteps, it's clear that she's in a personal transition. Having been in politics since a young age, she certainly knows firsthand that women are scrutinized not just by the content of their character, but outward appearance as well. Fitting in with the "Mar-A-Lago face" crowd has got to be tough, even if Huckabee Sanders is typically better at applying her own makeup than most. However, for something as important as a life-threatening series of storms swarming her state, it would have helped if Huckabee Sanders had left her unrelatable glam get-up at home.