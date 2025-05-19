Karoline Leavitt's Sloppy Updo Can't Distract From Her Tapestry-Inspired Grandma Blouse

Karoline Leavitt is well-known for her questionable relationship with the truth and her dubious dress sense. On May 26, 2025 the latter was front and center in a video on the White House's official Instagram page that was graciously reposted by Kimberly Guilfoyle, a fellow MAGA devotee with a closet full of inappropriate outfits. Leavitt was all smiles as she waxed lyrical about President Donald Trump's Middle Eastern extravaganza. Still, the real talking point was the green and gold tapestry-style blouse that the press secretary paired with shapeless black pants. With its old-timer pattern, 1970s-inspired colors, puffy bishop sleeves, and high frilly collar, it screamed: "Grandma enjoying an early bird special with the young'uns!" which, let's face it, probably wasn't the look that she was going for (we hope).

In addition to her many fashion fails, Leavitt has also suffered more than her fair share of disastrous hair days, and the White House staffer's sloppy updo was right up there with the best (read: worst) of them. Leavitt looked like she'd just rolled out of bed, stuffed her hair into a claw clip, and voilà, she was straight out the door and ready to roll. Her frumpy brown sunglasses with golden arms did nothing to improve the old-fashioned aesthetic either. Still, Leavitt was totally up to date with the presidential praise in her "MAGA minute" clip, gushing about Trump preventing a "literal" nuclear war, making many historical deals, showing off his diplomatic prowess, and bringing much-needed hope to the world again.