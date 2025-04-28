Karoline Leavitt Rolled Out Of Bed For Press Briefing (& Lost A Fight With Her Curling Iron)
Karoline Leavitt wore an oversized pink blazer for her April 28 press conference at the White House; Leavitt's pink looks have been giving us White House Barbie (and not in a good way). But it was her hair that we couldn't look away from. She had her blonde hair curled, but there was one errant curl on her left side that kept bobbing as she talked, practically begging to get smoothed down, making for a minor but persistent distraction to what she was saying.
The curl in question did look a bit better when she came back on camera after Tom Homan, Donald Trump's border czar, spoke, so perhaps she made a little off-camera adjustment? She has been known to flip her hair on that side during press conferences. But that curl still managed to be awkwardly eye-catching.
It's admittedly a better look than Leavitt's disastrous hair day when Dr. Mehmet Oz was sworn in in the Oval Office, but having voluminous, somewhat unkempt hair is adding fuel to the fire for her online critics, who've already come noted how Leavitt's appearance seems to have changed since she became Trump's spokesperson.
Karoline Leavitt hasn't gone with hair extensions (yet) but she's embraced MAGA makeup
Karoline Leavitt's curl that pulled focus during the April 28 White House press conference seems to confirm that since Leavitt became Donald Trump's press secretary, her hair keeps getting bigger, and along the way, more unruly. And it turns out that bigger isn't always better. One person on X (formerly known as Twitter) joked, "It's been scientifically proven: every time Karoline Leavitt tells a lie, her hair gets bigger and blonder." Another said, "When you lie, you sweat. Sweaty head leads to bigger, untamed hair."
We do have to give Leavitt credit for not going with overly long hair extensions like others in Trump's orbit (we're looking at you, Kristi Noem and Kimberly Guilfoyle). And even some women in the Trump family have had their share of hair extension fails. But while the press secretary has so far kept her hair its natural length, Leavitt is one of those people on the Trump team who seem to have embraced what some online have derisively called "Republican makeup" or "MAGA makeup." It features overly drawn eyebrows and heavy foundation, and it's one of those things that makes Leavitt look older than she is.