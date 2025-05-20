The Shady Side Of CNN's Jake Tapper Is Hard To Ignore

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Like many television hosts and journalists before him, CNN's Jake Tapper has found a way to harness his personality and keep his name in the papers — or at least on everyone's lips. While "The Lead with Jake Tapper" host has had his fair share of tragedies, he's also managed to stir up a fair amount of controversy. Of course, there's always the bickering between networks, with more conservative outlets like Fox News being willing to point fingers at CNN any chance they get. But lately, Tapper has found himself in hotter water than usual. Across the board, from liberals to conservatives, there's been a shift in perspective regarding how the general public seems to view Tapper.

Coming off the heels of the release of "Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, It's Cover-Up, And His Disastrous Choice to Run Again," which Tapper co-wrote with Alex Thompson of Axios, it seems the internet isn't' taking too kindly to Tapper's promotional tactics. On X, many seem to be perturbed with the "State of the Union" co-host. One user in particular suggested that Tapper was being a bit shady in choosing to write a book about Joe Biden instead of Donald Trump, suggesting that Tapper maybe wasn't "able to get a good book deal talking about" how unhinged President Trump's social media posts have been. While folks who used to be fans of the CNN personality are slowly realizing the truth about Tapper, there are other instances where the news anchor is beginning to lose respect. In fact, there have been several times Tapper has been so shady it's hard to ignore.