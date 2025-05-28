Donald Trump's Makeup-Free Face Can't Distract From His Thinning Hair In Jarring Video
Donald Trump seems to have an obsession with bronzer that is only matched by his care for his hair; Trump reportedly feels that his hair helps give him power. And without his signature bronzer and his hair perfectly coiffed, he looks completely different. Just look at the February 2025 video on X of Trump at Mar-a-Lago, seemingly after playing golf. He appears to have just removed his red Make America Great Again hat, and his hair is looking distinctly wispy and thin. A far cry from the carefully coiffed and hair sprayed combover that juts out from his forehead.
Donald Trump's no hat Aura is UNMATCHED 🔥 pic.twitter.com/14g7lHYWtz
— MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) February 9, 2025
We've seen Trump with thinning, white-ish hair before, and we've seen a makeup free Trump, but rarely do we see both together. There's nothing wrong with thinning hair; after all, Trump is 78 years old in the Mar-a-Lago video. And if he'd just been playing golf, makeup wouldn't be needed the way it is for public media appearances. But it's rare that we get a glimpse of what seems to be a more natural look from Trump, and it really does show his age.
Some people on social media joked about the look. "He forgot to put his hair on," via X. And one critic said, "Looks like grandpa heading back for seconds." Another posted, " ... he looks like a tired old guy who throws his dinners at the wall." That may have been a reference to the claim made by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who said in a "Jimmy Kimmel Live" interview after Trump's first term, "But it wasn't just launching the food and the plates and the porcelain at the wall. It was also sometimes just flipping the tablecloth."
Donald Trump's hat hair and unguarded appearance helps show his real age
Donald Trump's posture in the video also shows him a bit slumped in the shoulders. It's a posture mistake that makes people look older since rounded shoulders often come with age. Add that to the hair and the lack of bronzer, and Trump is showing every bit of his 78 years in this video. Again, aging isn't a flaw, but Trump seemed to take a lot of pleasure in insulting Joe Biden over how old he was while he himself is just a few years younger than Biden.
Other clips of Trump taking his hat off show similarly thin hair along his hairline, so this doesn't seem to be a one-off. And those clips elicited similar social media responses with one person saying on X that Trump "looks like he's about to buy a condo in Florida and retire."
Trump's preoccupation with his hair has extended to executive orders. While talking about an April 9 order connected to increasing water pressure in showers, Trump and the White House blamed Barack Obama and Biden for his lackluster 'do due to their water conservation efforts. However, the law regulating showerhead pressure at 2.5 gallons per minute dates back to 1992 with President George H.W. Bush. Speaking to the press about the order, Trump said, "I like to take a nice shower to take care of my beautiful hair" (via People).