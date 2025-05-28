Donald Trump's Makeup-Free Face Can't Distract From His Thinning Hair In Jarring Video

Donald Trump seems to have an obsession with bronzer that is only matched by his care for his hair; Trump reportedly feels that his hair helps give him power. And without his signature bronzer and his hair perfectly coiffed, he looks completely different. Just look at the February 2025 video on X of Trump at Mar-a-Lago, seemingly after playing golf. He appears to have just removed his red Make America Great Again hat, and his hair is looking distinctly wispy and thin. A far cry from the carefully coiffed and hair sprayed combover that juts out from his forehead.

We've seen Trump with thinning, white-ish hair before, and we've seen a makeup free Trump, but rarely do we see both together. There's nothing wrong with thinning hair; after all, Trump is 78 years old in the Mar-a-Lago video. And if he'd just been playing golf, makeup wouldn't be needed the way it is for public media appearances. But it's rare that we get a glimpse of what seems to be a more natural look from Trump, and it really does show his age.

Some people on social media joked about the look. "He forgot to put his hair on," via X. And one critic said, "Looks like grandpa heading back for seconds." Another posted, " ... he looks like a tired old guy who throws his dinners at the wall." That may have been a reference to the claim made by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who said in a "Jimmy Kimmel Live" interview after Trump's first term, "But it wasn't just launching the food and the plates and the porcelain at the wall. It was also sometimes just flipping the tablecloth."