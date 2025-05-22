Melania Trump Shows A Little Leg In Boss Babe Blazer At The White House

In her second go-around as first lady, Melania Trump's already had her share of fashion misses, including abnormally sloppy styles, like a baggy trench coat. A need for tailoring has dogged some of Melania's other outfits, including an unnecessarily bulky blazer she wore when she joined Donald Trump and signed the Take It Down Act. Days later, however, Melania turned things around with a chic brown and white ensemble. The first lady confidently strutted as she walked to a podium to deliver remarks to a group of U.S. Senate spouses. "Melania looks like a queen!" gushed one fan on Instagram. "Power suit with sky high heels," observed a poster on X (formerly Twitter).

Falling below her knee, Melania's cream-colored skirt had a back slit that revealed even more of her toned calves as she walked. She opted to leave the blazer open, providing a confident vibe and an elegant way to avoid past issues with bulkiness.

Besides commanding attention, Melania's ensemble also commanded a high price. The first lady's designer suit, shirt, and shoes cost over $7,800. Over half of this chunk of change was for the Dolce & Gabbana blazer alone. Of course, Melania has worn plenty of expensive outfits, so costs like these probably wouldn't feel unusual. In addition, her lack of a handbag kept costs down. Some of Melania's bags are in the five-digit price range, making this outfit seem like a bargain in comparison.