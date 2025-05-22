Melania Trump Shows A Little Leg In Boss Babe Blazer At The White House
In her second go-around as first lady, Melania Trump's already had her share of fashion misses, including abnormally sloppy styles, like a baggy trench coat. A need for tailoring has dogged some of Melania's other outfits, including an unnecessarily bulky blazer she wore when she joined Donald Trump and signed the Take It Down Act. Days later, however, Melania turned things around with a chic brown and white ensemble. The first lady confidently strutted as she walked to a podium to deliver remarks to a group of U.S. Senate spouses. "Melania looks like a queen!" gushed one fan on Instagram. "Power suit with sky high heels," observed a poster on X (formerly Twitter).
Falling below her knee, Melania's cream-colored skirt had a back slit that revealed even more of her toned calves as she walked. She opted to leave the blazer open, providing a confident vibe and an elegant way to avoid past issues with bulkiness.
Besides commanding attention, Melania's ensemble also commanded a high price. The first lady's designer suit, shirt, and shoes cost over $7,800. Over half of this chunk of change was for the Dolce & Gabbana blazer alone. Of course, Melania has worn plenty of expensive outfits, so costs like these probably wouldn't feel unusual. In addition, her lack of a handbag kept costs down. Some of Melania's bags are in the five-digit price range, making this outfit seem like a bargain in comparison.
Melania's heels emphasized her take-charge persona
Along with her well-fitted blazer, Melania Trump also showcased her ability to manage challenging footwear. "Heels and marble floors are a woman's nightmare," empathized a poster on X. "How she does it and still look[s] so d*** elegant is a mystery." As the first lady has shown time and again, even if her shoes are painful, she's willing to prioritize style over comfort.
However, in this case, Melania appears to have chosen her heels wisely. The cow print was a bit of a risk and could have come off as an incongruous pattern when paired with the rest of her outfit. Melania's had difficulties with animal prints before (like her Sarah Huckabee Sanders-esque leopard coat). Luckily, this time, fans were full of praise for Melania's footwear. "The shoes!!!!!!" exclaimed one of her Instagram followers, adding a string of heart emojis. Other fans longed for more info. This particular pattern dates back to 2018 and appears to be out of stock, with some secondhand pairs available online.
As for comfort, reviewers of Manolo Blahnik's BB pump have claimed that the design makes them more user-friendly than that spiky heel might indicate. "The heel is actually set with the stiletto point slightly forward, which makes the shoe easy to walk in and more comfortable over time," Roxanne Adamiyatt, Town & Country Deputy Digital Lifestyle Director, explained in her review of the BB shoe style. So, it seems that this time, Melania mastered elegance without sacrificing comfort.