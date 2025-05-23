Lauren Sanchez Sparkles In Busty Gala Dress Next To Miserable Looking Jeff Bezos

Considering the fact that Mark Zuckerberg has been caught eyeing Lauren Sanchez more than once, we have a feeling that he's one billionaire who would be more than happy to have her on his arm for a big night out. Judging by Jeff Bezos' behavior at the Cannes Film Festival amfAR Gala, however, it seems that he may not be on that same page. Photos from the event show Bezos looking less than enthusiastic about being out on the town with his glitzy and glamorous fiancée.

No matter the occasion, Sanchez is rarely afraid to show skin, and she's worn her fair share of inappropriate outfits. So, it comes as no surprise that she showed up to the amfAR Gala on May 22 in head-to-toe sparkles and some serious cleavage. While this may always catch Zuckerberg's eye, it didn't seem to be getting Bezos' attention quite as much. In fact, judging by photos from the event, Bezos seemed downright bummed to be there. There is no shortage of signs that Sanchez and Bezos' relationship won't last, and their apparent dynamic at this event is officially one of them.