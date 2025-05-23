Lauren Sanchez Sparkles In Busty Gala Dress Next To Miserable Looking Jeff Bezos
Considering the fact that Mark Zuckerberg has been caught eyeing Lauren Sanchez more than once, we have a feeling that he's one billionaire who would be more than happy to have her on his arm for a big night out. Judging by Jeff Bezos' behavior at the Cannes Film Festival amfAR Gala, however, it seems that he may not be on that same page. Photos from the event show Bezos looking less than enthusiastic about being out on the town with his glitzy and glamorous fiancée.
No matter the occasion, Sanchez is rarely afraid to show skin, and she's worn her fair share of inappropriate outfits. So, it comes as no surprise that she showed up to the amfAR Gala on May 22 in head-to-toe sparkles and some serious cleavage. While this may always catch Zuckerberg's eye, it didn't seem to be getting Bezos' attention quite as much. In fact, judging by photos from the event, Bezos seemed downright bummed to be there. There is no shortage of signs that Sanchez and Bezos' relationship won't last, and their apparent dynamic at this event is officially one of them.
Jeff Bezos' unenthusiastic demeanor raises questions
Lauren Sanchez went all out for the event, which is a fundraiser for AIDS research, and she looked like a true mermaid. She accented her sparkly sequined, variegated blue gown with long, wavy locks. And she wasn't just dressed to the nines for the event; she was also clearly happy to be there. She posted some pics of her dress on Instagram with the caption, "A night driven by purpose. Grateful to support @amfar and the fight for a cure. The night was so magical and [Ciara's] performance was incredible." It was easy to tell by photos from the event that she considered the night to be "magical," as she said, but Bezos looked like he felt quite the opposite.
The big gala came just a week after Sanchez celebrated her star-studded bachelorette party. Two years ago this month, Bezos popped the question to his then-girlfriend of at least four years, and the big day is fast approaching. The couple plans on tying the knot next month on their $500 million yacht on the coast of Venice, Italy. As time ticks away to their wedding day, is Bezos' frown a sign that he's getting cold feet? Only time will tell.