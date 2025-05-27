Tiffany Trump's Hair Transformation Through The Years Can't Go Unnoticed
Tiffany Trump is no ordinary heiress. As President Donald Trump's youngest daughter, she is part of the first family of the United States. Since her father launched his political career in June 2015, Tiffany has appeared at countless fundraisers and political events. In 2016, she sat alongside her famous older sister, Ivanka Trump, to watch her father's presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C. In 2019, during what some consider one of Tiffany Trump's most cringe-worthy moments, she gave a controversial speech about her father's commitment to LGBTQ+ rights. And, in 2020, she took the front stage at the Republican National Convention to give a heartwarming talk on Donald's behalf.
As she has taken on a greater role in her father's political ventures, Tiffany Trump has also undergone a complete style transformation. Once thought to be Donald's least famous daughter, she has slowly become a member of the political elite. Naturally, as Tiffany's public image has changed, her hairstyle has evolved along with it. Over the years, the youngest Trump daughter has altered her 'do to reflect her increasingly important position in the family tree. From the adorable blond hair of her infancy to the magnificent waves that she rocked at the 2025 presidential inauguration, Tiffany's hair has changed one step at a time.
As a baby, Tiffany Trump had adorable straight, blond hair
Since the day she was born in October 1993, Tiffany Trump has held an unusual position within the Trump empire. Unlike her older siblings — who were all the products of Donald Trump's marriage to his first wife, Ivana Trump — Tiffany's mother is Marla Maples. Considering that Donald Trump's extramarital affair with Maples actually ended his marriage to Ivana, this was not always easy for Tiffany. In fact, Tiffany grew up in a situation where her siblings' mother openly disparaged her own mother, with Ivana once telling the Daily Mail, "I don't talk about [Maples]. She's a showgirl. Never achieve anything in her life."
As much scandal and chaos surrounded her parents' relationship and thus her birth, Tiffany was a typical baby — and she rocked her newborn hair with as much innocence as any other kid. Based on some of her earliest photos, she seems to have inherited her adorable hair from both sides of the family. Just like Maples and Donald, Tiffany boasted golden blond locks. Interestingly, however, the texture of her hair was originally quite straight. This meant that in spite of the differences between their respective mothers, Tiffany and her sister, Ivanka Trump, resembled each other quite a bit. Of course, as time went on, this would change, allowing Tiffany to one day forge an image outside of Ivanka's shadow.
Tiffany's toddler years were characterized by springy curls
By the time that Tiffany Trump was a toddler, she had already grown out of the straight blond hair that once resembled Ivanka Trump's own locks. Tiffany boasted a head full of curls — setting her apart from her older sister. This change in Tiffany and Ivanka's physical similarities ultimately mirrored the two sisters' diverging lifestyles. After all, in 1999, when Marla Maples divorced Donald Trump, 5-year-old Tiffany moved to California with her mother. Ivanka, meanwhile, remained in New York City under the wing of her own mother, Ivana Trump.
While Tiffany grew up away from her father's ventures, Ivanka was essentially raised at the center of the Trump empire. Donald himself observed this difference in a chat with New York Magazine. After gushing about Ivanka, he added, "You know I have another daughter, with Marla, named Tiffany? She's just a beautiful great kid also. But it's very separate."
Tiffany and Ivanka may have experienced different upbringings, but that does not mean that they weren't equally cared for. While Ivana famously encouraged Ivanka to pursue the right look for her modeling career, Maples was sure to style her own daughter. As such, many photos of Tiffany in her toddler years show adorable bows tied up in her little curls. Maples would occasionally even pile Tiffany's ringlets up on the top of her head, accentuating her hair's naturally spring-like texture.
In 2004, the youngest Trump daughter straightened her curls
Marla Maples may have loved styling her daughter's curly locks, but Tiffany Trump eventually adopted a different hairstyle. In April 2004, 10-year-old Tiffany accompanied her father, Donald Trump, to the 53rd annual Miss USA competition. At this event, Tiffany wore her blond locks straight — a popular hairstyle trend of the early 2000s – resembling Ivanka Trump.
Interestingly, by this point in time, Tiffany was something of a satellite member of the Trump family. Because she lived in California, she missed out on many family events. That being said, her father still tried to remain somewhat engaged — even if from afar.
As Tiffany recounted in her speech at the 2016 Republican National Convention, "I still keep all of my report cards, some dating back to Kindergarten, because I like to look back and see the sweet notes he wrote on each and every one of them ... Donald Trump has never done anything halfway, least of all as a parent."
During Tiffany Trump's preteen years, she went for a more emo look
Like many girls her age, Tiffany Trump embraced hair trends. This was especially evident in 2008 when she accompanied Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump to a hotel event in Bel Aire, California. Rather than sporting the sort of straight-laced hairstyles that we often see on Ivanka, Tiffany rocked the unforgettable early aughts bangs trend – shaggy side-swept bangs — that was especially popular among emo artists at the time. She also decided to ditch her signature light blond hair and replaced it with a slightly darker shade. This choice of color further contributed to the emo style that was trendy in the moment.
Here, Tiffany's choice of hairstyle shows that she was confident in embracing a look that was not necessarily very Trump-esque. If anything, she opted for a fashionable hairstyle over the more classic ones that her family is known for. This could have been an indication that the preteen Tiffany was interested in exploring her identity beyond her last name. Furthermore, her fascination towards trendiness might have even been related to her professional goals. Just months before the event, Marla Maples told OK! magazine that Tiffany had dreams of working in the fashion industry, stating, "She loves designing. She's always been playing with fabrics and putting things together since she was three years old."
As she got older, Tiffany began twinning with Marla Maples
As Tiffany Trump accumulated more and more years away from the Trump family in New York, she also developed a deeper relationship with her mother, Marla Maples. Known to most of the public simply as Donald Trump's ex-wife, Maples felt that it was important for Tiffany to escape the weight attached to her last name. After all, Tiffany was the catalyst for Maples' divorce filing. As she once told the New York Post in an interview, " I thought that I could change [Donald]. But he won't change. Then I finally found the courage to walk away and stay away. ... After I became a mother I was less willing to put up with his behavior."
Because of the intense relationship between Marla Maples and Tiffany Trump, it only makes sense that Tiffany would occasionally model herself after her mother. Thus, it is perhaps unsurprising that the mom and daughter attended the 2010 Young Hollywood Awards wearing very similar hairstyles. Photos of the event show both women sporting platinum highlights. They also parted their hair slightly to the side, allowing their bangs to sweep around their ears. Of course, there are some clear differences in the two women's hairstyles. Well Maples opted for a wavy look, Tiffany went for something straighter and trendier. Still, Maples and Tiffany's resemblance was undeniable.
She kept things casual in college
If Marla Maples helped Tiffany Trump discover her identity beyond her Trump connection, it was most evident during Tiffany's college years. The youngest Trump daughter studied at the University of Pennsylvania and during her time with the institution, she embraced a more casual look.
Photos from Tiffany's Instagram suggest that she didn't always strut across campus wearing the perfectly coiffed hair that her older sister, Ivanka Trump, is known for. On the contrary, a 2015 shot of her doing yoga on the floor of the school library reveals a mostly unstyled head of hair. Another picture of Tiffany at the time shows her lounging in a white swimsuit and casual ponytail.
These hairstyles can be interpreted as an indication of self-confidence. As The Glass House Salon and Spa founder, Caroline Brooks, told Vogue India in an interview, both of these hairdos give off laid-back vibes. "Even though it's often one of the easier styles to create, down and natural indicates a relaxed approach to beauty. It's an effortless look and suggests that the wearer is comfortable in their own skin," Caroline told the outlet. She later added that ponytails are "functional and practical." Tiffany's college years may have allowed her to let loose and embrace a more relaxed look.
When Donald Trump announced his bid for the presidency, Tiffany altered her hair to match the campaign's vibe
Ultimately, Tiffany Trump's easygoing hairstyle phase was pretty short-lived. The reason? Her father's 2016 bid for presidency pulled her out of relative obscurity and drew her in to the Trump fold. During Donald Trump's presidential campaign, his children played a major role in projecting the image of a Trump family empire. And although Tiffany had always remained somewhat outside her father's inner circle, she publicly supported his political career. She even gave that famous RNC speech, insisting that her father had never shirked his parental duties towards her.
In June 2015, mere months after Tiffany shared photos of her casual university hairstyles on Instagram, she changed her look completely. Indeed, when her father first announced his intention to run for the presidency while at Trump Tower in New York, Tiffany was invited to stand alongside the rest of the family. Although Tiffany's position in this family had long been questionable, she clearly tried to blend in with her siblings and their spouses on this occasion. Like Lara, Vanessa, and Melania Trump, Tiffany wore her hair down in a perfectly coiffed style that resembled the cover of a beauty magazine. This style choice stood in stark contrast to what we'd previously seen her wear on the University of Pennsylvania campus.
Tiffany's simple, straight hair at the 2017 inauguration may not have been by choice
After Donald Trump won the 2016 elections, Tiffany Trump was faced with the task of finding somebody to style her hair for the presidential inauguration. And, according to some sources, the Trump crew was not willing to pay very much for Tiffany's hairstyle.
Speaking to The Washington Post, hairstylist Tricia Kelly claimed that a Trump representative asked her to do Tiffany's hair for the occasion. However, Kelly said she was first asked to reduce her fee by half. Then, she was asked to work for free. Kelly expressed dismay at these requests. "There are people who make far less than they do who pay full price. People on staff — the incoming White House and the outgoing one — pay full price. It seemed like they were trying to see how much they could get for free based on their names," she revealed.
It is unclear whether Tiffany was aware of these behind-the-scenes conversations. In fact, one has to wonder if this was an instance of the Trump campaign trying to pinch pennies on Tiffany's hairdo. At the end of the day, the youngest Trump daughter attended the ceremony wearing tastefully straightened hair. However, the simplicity of her hairstyle — especially compared to Melania and Ivanka's — might have been an indication of the amount of money her family was willing to invest in her look.
She showed off classic Trump waves in Washington, D.C.
As much as Tiffany Trump was known as the "other" Trump child, she did try to fit in with the rest of her family while in Washington, D.C. Following her father's presidential inauguration, Tiffany was spotted several times with perfectly done wavy hair. At the 2017 National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, Tiffany strutted about, showing off her gorgeous undulating locks. Later, in 2018, she styled her hair into impeccable waves for a family trip to Camp David.
These style choices are significant, as experts have noted that the important women in Trump's inner circle all tend to embrace a similar look. Commenting on this in The New York Times, fashion editor Vanessa Friedman explained, "There is a certain kind of look that the women in Mr. Trump's closest orbit — his wife, daughters and daughters-in-law — all share, and that has become a defining gender trope in his own political reality show. It involves a lot of hair, often left to cascade in glossy, carefully controlled Breck girl waves. It involves heavy mascara (or false eyelashes), lip gloss and vertiginous heels. It often involves a brightly colored sheath dress." In that sense, Tiffany's hairstyle could be viewed as an attempt to claim her place in the Trump family empire.
At her wedding to Michael Boulos, Tiffany Trump wore extensions
On November 22, 2022, Tiffany Trump had a stunning wedding with her long-time partner, Michael Boulos. On this special occasion, Tiffany fully claimed her place in the Trump family — even holding her nuptials at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. To celebrate her big day, Tiffany chose a glamorous hairstyle in which her perfectly curled locks seemed to cascade down her back.
As reported by the Florida Weekly Naples Edition, Tiffany got her hair done at the Sashy Hair Design Club in Naples, Florida. Celebrity hairstylist Sashy Zachmann added extensions and color before styling Tiffany's hair. Considering that Zachmann's previous clients include members of the royal family of Dubai, this was a very big deal. Perhaps it was even Tiffany's attempt to establish herself — and the rest of the Trump family — as American royalty. Regardless of her intentions, however, it's fair to say that Tiffany looked great as she and Boulos celebrated their first dance.
Tiffany Trump and Lara Trump twinned at the 2025 inauguration
Tiffany Trump may have been the belle of Mar-a-Lago on her wedding day, but there is only one "first daughter" in the Trump family — and that's Ivanka Trump. As much as Tiffany has clearly forged an identity for herself outside of her older sister's shadow, she does not seem to hold the same importance in the Trump empire.
In 2017, Donald Trump snubbed Tiffany Trump on her birthday, forgetting to send her good tidings on social media. He did not forget to congratulate Ivanka on her birthday, though. This same pattern repeated itself in 2018 — recalling an instance when Donald told "Fox & Friends" that he was proud of Tiffany "to a lesser extent" than her siblings, reasoning that "she just got out of school, out of college" (via Daily Mail).
Is this why we now see Tiffany styling her hair more similarly to Eric Trump's wife, Lara Trump, than she does to Ivanka? During the 2025 presidential inauguration ceremony, Ivanka wore her hair beneath an adorable hat reminiscent of Jackie Kennedy. She stood beside First Lady Melania Trump during the swearing in ceremony, indicating the importance of her role within the Trump empire. Tiffany, meanwhile, was relegated to the side, and her hairstyle reflected this. With her locks styled in dramatic blond waves, Tiffany looked like Lara's twin.