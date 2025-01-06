Melania Trump's Reported Fondness For Elon Musk Comes With A Predictable Ulterior Motive

Elon Musk spent millions on Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, and he's been hanging around Mar-a-Lago a lot. Musk is even rumored to be considering buying his own place in Florida to be closer to Donald. And while Musk's continued influence could lead to Donald's ego taking a hit at Musk's growing political power and potentially leading to a rift between the two, Melania Trump seems more than happy to have Musk around for now. As for the reason why? It might be that Musk keeps Donald occupied, which would mean that Melania doesn't have to do so. "Melania is glad to have a babysitter for Donald," a source told People. "Melania has her own life and isn't bothered by political dealings her husband has with others."

Melania was notably absent from the campaign trail, and Donald's explanations as to why never really seemed to ring true. And Melania was reportedly a fairly uninvolved first lady during Donald's first term, and she has been rumored to be considering an even more reduced role this time around. So it makes sense that Melania is still not engaging with Donald when it comes to politics.