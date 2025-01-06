Melania Trump's Reported Fondness For Elon Musk Comes With A Predictable Ulterior Motive
Elon Musk spent millions on Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, and he's been hanging around Mar-a-Lago a lot. Musk is even rumored to be considering buying his own place in Florida to be closer to Donald. And while Musk's continued influence could lead to Donald's ego taking a hit at Musk's growing political power and potentially leading to a rift between the two, Melania Trump seems more than happy to have Musk around for now. As for the reason why? It might be that Musk keeps Donald occupied, which would mean that Melania doesn't have to do so. "Melania is glad to have a babysitter for Donald," a source told People. "Melania has her own life and isn't bothered by political dealings her husband has with others."
Melania was notably absent from the campaign trail, and Donald's explanations as to why never really seemed to ring true. And Melania was reportedly a fairly uninvolved first lady during Donald's first term, and she has been rumored to be considering an even more reduced role this time around. So it makes sense that Melania is still not engaging with Donald when it comes to politics.
Melania seems happy to let Elon Musk deal with Donald
It's not just that Melania Trump doesn't seem to want to get involved with Donald Trump's job as president, so she's happy that Elon Musk is around Mar-a-Lago to talk to him about politics. Her apparent support of Musk taking up her husband's time also adds to the signs that Donald Trump and Melania's marriage is on the rocks. The couple does seem to value spending time apart; Donald and Melania even had separate bedrooms at the White House. More people in Donald's orbit that can keep him occupied seems to give Melania more time to do her own thing.
Whatever the reason for Musk continuing to hang around and seemingly influence Donald, apparently with Melania's approval, it has people making jokes on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Musk, not Melania, is actually going to be the next first lady. Others have said that it's actually Donald who is acting as Musk's first lady. Donald does seem to have confirmed his annoyance about "President Musk" jokes. We don't yet know how he feels about the idea that some have about Musk acting like more of a potential first lady than Melania.