13 Times The Trump Women Showed Off Their Killer Legs
Over the years, the most scandalous outfits worn by women in the Trump family have often been center stage. In the past decade, since Donald Trump became an unlikely politico, it's fair to say that some of the Trump gals have upped their game in the fashion department. Melania Trump has served some impressive outfits as First Lady, and Ivanka Trump knows how to rock a designer look. While they all have their own personal aesthetic, there's one thing that the Trump women have in common — their love of showing off their perfectly tanned, perfectly toned legs.
From dangerously short mini dresses to chic ball gowns with a cleverly-placed slit, these high-flying celebrities know what best suits their figures. Some may clutch their pearls and say there's a time and a place, but as far as we're concerned, a leggy moment is a timeless fashion statement we can get behind. Let's take a look at some of the best pin-flashing ensembles the Trump ladies have in their closets.
Melania Trump flashes her pins in the early days
Before she became the First Lady of the United States (twice), Melania Trump was already a staple on the New York fashion circuit. She knew how to turn heads from day one, which is why Donald Trump fell head over heels (pardon the pun) for her. Back in 2002, Melania accompanied Donald to Marc Bouwer's Fall fashion show, and she a brought a bold, leggy moment that paved the way for many of her future looks. She donned a metallic mini dress for the stylish occasion, with a retro cut featuring flared sleeves. Melania looked every inch the early noughties It Girl with her bronzed skin and effortlessly wavy hair.
While the outfit itself spoke volumes, Melania's legs were the cherry on top of the sundae, especially when she took her seat. Her mile-long legs and chic ensemble made her eye-catching enough for the cameras to naturally gravitate to her. The decision to keep the footwear relatively simple with silver strappy pumps paid off, as Melania's glowing skin and toned legs completely stole the show. Little did Melania know then that her famous boyfriend would soon become her husband, and the future President of the United States.
Tiffany Trump served legs at New York Fashion Week
There's often a lot of focus on Ivanka Trump, as she was such a key figure in her father's first stint as president. However, Donald Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, can't be underestimated. Tiffany's mother is Donald's former mistress-turned-second wife, bombshell Marla Maples, so is it any wonder that Tiffany knows how to make an impression? Back in September 2018, she made a striking appearance at New York Fashion week when she attended the Taoray Wang Spring/Summer show at Spring Studios. At the time, Tiffany was busy studying for a law degree at Georgetown, but she still made time to go to boujee NYC events like this one — and she knew how to dress for the occasion.
Tiffany sported a striking baby blue mini dress from the Taoray Wang collection. The one-shouldered number highlighted Tiffany's svelte figure, but it also put the spotlight on her healthy pins, which she cleverly elongated by wearing nude pumps. Overall, it was a fairly simple look that worked incredibly well with her figure, and though Tiffany rocked a paler, less bronzed look than some of the other Trump women, we can't deny that this snap gives us serious leg envy.
Ivanka Trump made a splash at Carbone Beach
There are some serious red flags in Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump's relationship that we simply can't ignore. Ivanka was heavily involved in her father's first stint in the White House, as she was one of his advisors, but she opted not to go back for the second time around. Instead, Ivanka has been living it up alongside her husband, Jared Kushner. In May 2025, the couple were pictured attending an American Express event during Miami's F1 Race Week at Carbone Beach — and Ivanka looked like the walking embodiment of a Miami siren. She wore a figure-hugging metallic halter dress by designer Andrea Almeida that highlighted her glowing tanned skin and statuesque form.
While it wasn't a nude dress, it had the same vibe, almost blending in seamlessly with Ivanka's toned legs. She kept the footwear simple, wearing a pair of dainty pumps. She also opted for minimal jewelry and kept her trademark blond locks loose. No matter your thoughts on Ivanka's political affiliations, there's no doubt that she knows how to dress. Ivanka's jaw-dropping look was only made more prominent by Kushner's simple black suit.
Ivana and Ivanka Trump twin in 2007
Ivana Trump was never the same after marrying Donald Trump, but she did fairly well financially in the highly publicized divorce. She was often photographed post-marital bliss wearing fabulous fashions. In 2007, both Ivana and her daughter, Ivanka Trump, attended a private cocktail reception in New York. Though there may have been plenty of other guests there, the mother-daughter duo undoubtedly turned the most heads. Ivana wore a ruffled red dress that cinched her in at the waist, keeping her pins bare and topping the ensemble off with statement diamond jewelry and silver pointed pumps. Whether it was their intention to match outfits is up for debate, but Ivanka wore a white button-down with rolled-up sleeves and a very of-the-moment red and white puffball skirt.
This moment simply screams late noughties, and though the fashion may be slightly questionable now, this photograph shows us how important good genes are. Though Ivana may have been shorter than her daughter, their legs are almost indistinguishable from one another. We're also not sure what the better fashion accessory is here — Ivana's statement diamonds or the Yorkshire Terrier dog she's clutching tighter than a Chanel purse.
Melania kept it classy (but leggy) at the Commander-in-Chief ball
In 2025, it was time for the Trumps to return to the White House, and that meant a wild night of celebration at the Commander-in-Chief Ball. Melania and Donald Trump walked out onto the stage hand in hand. While Donald went for a classic black tux, Melania's elegant black and white Herve Pierre gown was the real star of the show. The full-length dress featured bold black detailing and a high split that tastefully showcased Melania's bronzed legs. It was a classic, timeless, and elegant monochromatic outfit that earned its way into Melania's best looks category.
It showed off just enough skin to highlight Melania's famous figure, while keeping it classy enough for such a momentous occasion. Interestingly, it's not the first time that Melania went to the designer for a special dress, as Pierre was also the genius behind another of her timeless looks: the dress she wore to Donald's first inauguration. On both days, Melania let the dress (and her figure) take center stage and kept accessories to a bare minimum.
Tiffany Trump and Marla Maples rocked true blue
There are definitely times you won't recognize the Trump women in throwback photos, but the fashion is always worth looking back on. Back in 2009, Tiffany Trump and Marla Maples went on a mother-daughter date to Global Green USA's 6th Annual Pre-Oscar Party at Avalon Hollywood. They both wore blue dresses, with Maples donning a voluminous number with a tie on one shoulder and Tiffany opting for a similar style with added ruching. Both rocked their blond hair loose around their shoulders and showcased their legs.
Tiffany chose black pumps with criss-cross detail, while Maples went for metallic strappy pumps. Though they may not have taken home any awards for their outfits, it was a memorable and sweet look that wouldn't seem out of place in the Trump family photo album. Both ladies looked thrilled to be there, and their healthy, glowing skin proves that when it comes to great legs, moisturizing is key!
Lara Trump's legs took center stage in 2024
Lara Trump's complete style transformation has been fun to watch over the years, and there's no doubt that she likes to keep things playful despite her family's political position. The Fox News host married Eric Trump in 2014, and at the time of this writing, they're still living out their happily ever after. In October 2024, during her father-in-law's second presidential campaign, Lara attended a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show Grounds in Pennsylvania alongside Eric. While some women in the political sphere (especially Republican) might have opted to keep the hemline a little more on the modest side, Lara went in the opposite direction.
She wore a twill green mini skirt and matching jacket over a black blouse, and while the color suited her, it was all about her sensational legs. If there were a competition for the best Trump legs around, Lara could easily win the title with this outfit alone. Not only did her figure look wonderful, but it was also slightly daring given her position on stage. Lara matched the black blouse with her pumps, which served to make her legs appear even longer than they already are.
Vanessa Trump gave maternity style a new meaning
When it comes to maternity fashion, a lot of women choose to play it safe, opting for comfort over style. It's a totally valid choice considering the impact growing a human has on both your energy levels and physical form, but Vanessa Trump decided she didn't want to go down that route. Back in 2008, she was pregnant with her second child when she attended a Trump Tower event in Los Angeles alongside her then-husband, Donald Trump Jr.
Vanessa looked like she was born to be a Trump woman, wearing a fitted white mini dress and towering metallic pumps. It was a polished and elegant look that showcased her approach to fashion. In the years that followed, some of Vanessa Trump's looks seriously missed the mark, but this was an elegant choice that felt equally timeless and daring. Vanessa filed for divorce from Donald Jr. in 2018, so she isn't in the spotlight as much these days to show off her gorgeously enviable legs.
Melania's pink dress and tan combo made an impression
With everything that has transpired over the last decade, it's hard to remember a time when Donald and Melania Trump were big figures in the social scene, but the evidence is there. In 2005, the businessman attended Shaquille O'Neal's 33rd birthday bash at the stylish Hotel Victor in Miami Beach, with Melania in tow. Melania dressed up to the nines for the glamorous celebrity-packed event, wearing a knee-length pink halterneck dress. While the gown wasn't super short, there was still plenty of opportunity for waiting photographers to capture the healthy shine on her tanned legs.
There's something to be said for dressing for the location, and Melania nailed it with this outfit that simply screamed Miami Beach girl. A dress like this may have been too loud for a New York City restaurant, but it struck all the right notes and proved she was one to watch on the Miami fashion scene. As for Donald, he kept his legs firmly out of view in a tailored black suit — but made sure his tie matched Melania's dress for a cute his-and-hers moment.
Ivanka made monochrome work
A party held by Vanity Fair is always going to be a big occasion. We may be used to seeing photographs from the outlet's annual Oscars party, but they have been known to throw other bashes, too. In 2015, Ivanka Trump stepped out to attend the magazine's party at the Tribeca Film Festival, held at the New York State Supreme Court building. Ivanka was in good company, as notable figures like Irina Shayk and Robert De Niro were also on the guest list. Rubbing shoulders with A-list celebrities isn't always easy, but Ivanka made it look effortless by wearing a striking asymmetrical black and white mini dress.
The interesting shape of the dress featured cut-out sections along the body, and while Ivanka tried to make a statement with a large metallic clutch bag, this outfit was purely about her never-ending legs. She topped off the look with minimalist black strappy pumps, proving that you don't have to over-complicate an outfit to make a stellar impression. She kept her hair fairly simple with a center part and wore jewelry sparingly, keeping it basic with small earrings and a couple of rings.
Lara and Tiffany Trump flashed their toned legs at a debate
The presidential debates are often nail-biting occasions as we watch candidates go head to head, trying to secure the support they need to come out victorious. There's no doubt that Donald Trump created his own rule book for these televised moments, and his family has always been there to cheer him on from the sidelines. In 2016, Donald went up against Democratic hopeful Hillary Clinton, and the Trump gals and guys were out in force. Melania and Ivanka Trump kept it formal by wearing black pants, but Lara Trump and Tiffany Trump opted for more playful attire.
Lara wore a tight, white, sleeveless gown with a high neck, while Tiffany opted for a metallic blue mini dress. When on stage, their toned legs were the stars of the show, standing out against a sea of black-clad figures. Why they chose to wear outfits so different from the other Trump women that night remains a mystery, but they were in Las Vegas — perhaps they were set for a night out on the town to enjoy Sin City once the head-to-head wrapped up.
Kimberly Guilfoyle rocked a bold outfit
After divorcing his wife, Vanessa Trump, in 2018, Donald Trump Jr. didn't waste much time finding a new partner. That same year, he started dating Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox host. The pair got engaged in 2020 and looked happy when spotted out and about. In 2024, paparazzi captured them leaving Zuma, a popular Japanese restaurant in London. Guilfoyle didn't simply throw on any old thing for the night out, instead donning a Balmain dress with a hefty price tag of $2,432. The two-tone number featured square shoulders and a dangerously high hem, but the television personality wore it well.
The leggy ensemble was finished off with pointed white pumps, but it was Guilfoyle's bronzed skin that did all the talking. By choosing to wear a long-sleeved, high-necked dress like this, Guilfoyle ensured that all eyes were on her legs. This clever fashion choice, coupled with her heavy eye make-up and loose brown waves, gave her an aesthetic Kim Kardashian herself would be proud of — and that's saying something. While she may have attained fashion greatness, she wouldn't ever capture the Trump name. Guilfoyle and Donald Jr. separated at the end of 2024 without making it down the aisle. Still, she left quite the impression on Donald Sr., who made her the ambassador to Greece when he won the 2024 election.
Bettina Anderson made the whole place shimmer
Donald Trump Jr. seems to have a pattern when it comes to women, scarcely leaving any time between one romance ending and another beginning. He began dating socialite Bettina Anderson shortly after his split from Guilfoyle, and as of this publication, the couple has been busy attending public events, including the amfAR Palm Beach Gala. Donald Jr. looked dapper in a navy blue suit, white shirt, and black loafers for the event, but all eyes were on Anderson's svelte frame. She shimmered in a champagne sequin mini dress that made her look truly effervescent. She paired the dress with a metallic clutch bag and strappy pumps.
Anderson may not be partial to the same bronzed glow that we see some other Trump women rocking, but her legs were undeniably her best accessory for this event. If she wanted to get noticed, it was a successful mission, not least because everyone from Vanity Fair to Page Six featured her photograph in the days that followed. Whether Anderson will eventually marry into the Trump family remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure: When it comes to having killer legs, she'll fit right in.