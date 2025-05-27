Jennifer Lopez's 2025 AMAs Opening Act Was More Embarrassing Than Her Ben Affleck Split

Jennifer Lopez hit the stage at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Monday, May 26, 2025, to kick off the American Music Awards with a big, showy opening number jam-packed with hit songs and PDA. The "On the Floor" songstress returned to host this year's show for the second time — after first hosting in 2015 — and opened the show with a dance routine set to a mega medley of 23 different songs that included "Birds of a Feather" by Billie Eilish, as well as "Die With a Smile" by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, "Pink Pony Club" by Chappell Roan, and Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," to name just a few.

Lopez — who is no stranger to sexy, borderline-inappropriate outfits — clearly wanted to slather on the sexiness in a sparkling bodysuit, sci-fi-tinged helmet, and seductive choreography. The sultry performance also included Lopez full-on making out with several different backup dancers in between bouts of sensual gyrating. The crystal-covered, skin-tight body suit shimmered in the bright spotlights as Lopez strutted around the stage and continued to randomly make out with other dancers, both male and female alike.

Can confirm: she's still Jenny from the Block 💃🔥 @JLo Tune in NOW for more incredible #AMAs performances on @CBS and @paramountplus! pic.twitter.com/XtxWZY3Jg6 — American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 27, 2025

Lopez obviously wanted to stage a memorable moment. Unfortunately for the "On the Floor" songstress, some fans weren't quite sold on the performance and took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their disappointment. "What on earth was that opening act by Jennifer Lopez to start AMAS," one user wrote, while another quipped, "Why is jennifer lopez doing an interpretive dance for me at the #AMAS?" However, amid the criticism, there were still a slew of fans praising the songstress for being an "icon."