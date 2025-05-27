Jennifer Lopez's 2025 AMAs Opening Act Was More Embarrassing Than Her Ben Affleck Split
Jennifer Lopez hit the stage at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Monday, May 26, 2025, to kick off the American Music Awards with a big, showy opening number jam-packed with hit songs and PDA. The "On the Floor" songstress returned to host this year's show for the second time — after first hosting in 2015 — and opened the show with a dance routine set to a mega medley of 23 different songs that included "Birds of a Feather" by Billie Eilish, as well as "Die With a Smile" by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, "Pink Pony Club" by Chappell Roan, and Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," to name just a few.
Lopez — who is no stranger to sexy, borderline-inappropriate outfits — clearly wanted to slather on the sexiness in a sparkling bodysuit, sci-fi-tinged helmet, and seductive choreography. The sultry performance also included Lopez full-on making out with several different backup dancers in between bouts of sensual gyrating. The crystal-covered, skin-tight body suit shimmered in the bright spotlights as Lopez strutted around the stage and continued to randomly make out with other dancers, both male and female alike.
Lopez obviously wanted to stage a memorable moment. Unfortunately for the "On the Floor" songstress, some fans weren't quite sold on the performance and took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their disappointment. "What on earth was that opening act by Jennifer Lopez to start AMAS," one user wrote, while another quipped, "Why is jennifer lopez doing an interpretive dance for me at the #AMAS?" However, amid the criticism, there were still a slew of fans praising the songstress for being an "icon."
Jennifer Lopez's performance marks her second AMAs appearance since getting divorced
Jennifer Lopez's two-year marriage to Ben Affleck — which was reportedly filled with bouts of jealous rage — came to an end less than a year ago. After separating, Lopez filed for divorce from the "Argo" star in August 2024, and their divorce was finalized this past January. However, back in October, Lopez made one of her first post-split appearances at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special, and that brief stunt flopped hard as well.
While fans wanted to see the songstress take the stage and perform some of her hits, especially after she cancelled her long-awaited tour in May 2024 amid swirling divorce rumors. Instead, she appeared only in the form of a pre-taped video message in which she reminisced about some of her favorite past AMA moments. It was during this brief and disappointing drop-by cameo that she first hinted about hosting the show again, and that promise has now paid off.
While Lopez's opening number wasn't a smash hit for everyone, it certainly wasn't one of her most controversial moments. In fact, quite a few of Lopez's diehard fans took to X to sing her praises as host of the night's star-studded ceremony. "Jennifer Lopez is literally one of the greatest performers of all time," X user @EricUnedited wrote. "This lady is almost 56 years old and performing better than people half her age. Damn. Damn. DAMN." Another X user celebrated her legacy writing, "30 years of dancing, 55 years old, Jennifer Lopez STILL GOT IT!!! She will forever be an icon."