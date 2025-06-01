Here's What Ainsley Earhardt Eats In A Day

Ainsley Earhardt is no stranger to making headlines. Everything from Earhardt's lavish lifestyle to her awkward dance moves has been documented and analyzed by fans and critics alike. The Fox News personality started her career as an anchor at Columbia, South Carolina's WLTX-TV after graduating from the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor's degree in journalism. She then moved to a CBS affiliate in ​​San Antonio, Texas before landing at Fox News in 2007.

From there, she worked her way up to what she called her dream job, being named co-host of "Fox & Friends" in 2016. As she told People at the time, her goal was to be informative but also engaging. "I want to be on the curvy couch and provide that to the audience, where I'm fair and balanced when I'm telling stories," she mused. "I also want to provide fun and entertainment."

Nearly a decade later, Earhardt is still pursuing that goal, although the public's focus has been known to often shift from her work to her personal life. Like in April 2023 when Earhardt and Sean Hannity finally went public with their secret romance, stirring up plenty of talk. Another hot topic of conversation has been her healthy lifestyle, with folks regularly taking notice of Earhardt's tanned and toned legs and fit physique. In that respect, diet has played a big role and we now know what Ainsley Earhardt eats in a day.