Meghan Markle's Biggest Fear Has Us Questioning Her Intentions With Prince Harry
During an interview with Spanx founder and billionaire Sara Blakely, Meghan Markle let something interesting slip. On her podcast "Confessions of a Female Founder," the Duchess of Sussex revealed a relatable fear — like many people, Markle is nervous about having enough money. However, similar to a different time Markle tried to open up and ended up bombing with her fans, this financial revelation didn't have the intended impact Markle was most likely going for. In fact, it now calls into question the very foundation of her relationship with husband Prince Harry.
The famous couple reportedly has a net worth of $60 million, which makes Markle's claim of fearing being destitute feel far-fetched. Although there have been signs that even though Markle and Prince Harry have eschewed their royal duties, they would still like access to some of the financial comfort provided by the crown. Just like Markle's new name change, it seems that being connected to the wealth associated with her husband just might be equally as important as sharing a last name. Besides, while Harry has been dealing with divorce rumors, Markle has continued to launch her entrepreneurial career, possibly becoming even more unrelatable in the process.
Meghan Markle tries to turn her financial fears into feminism
For someone who just might be concerned with the wealth running out, Meghan Markle certainly has a closet full of expensive, but somehow sad, clothing. While revealing her fears around financial security might have felt relatable, it was hard for Markle and her guest Sara Blakely to recover from it. On "Confessions of a Female Founder," Markle did her best to turn her possible gaffe into a feminist moment by saying, "So many women, especially, we're taught to not even talk about money." Markle then admitted to, "lots of guilt" about having money while also struggling to ditch the "scarcity mindset...of, like, 'I'll never have enough.'"
For her part, Blakely tried to offer up some advice for reframing the conversation around wealth. "A lot of people don't even realize they have not great narratives around...obtaining financial freedom," the Spanx billionaire noted. Considering that within Markle's relationship to husband Prince Harry comes a certain level of secure resources, restructuring her outlook might be solid advice for Markle to take. Sure, the fear of financial ruin is incredibly common, but perhaps Markle should focus on buying her daughter a well-fitting suit for their family beekeeping first. Despite any angst she might have, Markle does, indeed, have the funds for the upgrade.