Meghan Markle's Biggest Fear Has Us Questioning Her Intentions With Prince Harry

During an interview with Spanx founder and billionaire Sara Blakely, Meghan Markle let something interesting slip. On her podcast "Confessions of a Female Founder," the Duchess of Sussex revealed a relatable fear — like many people, Markle is nervous about having enough money. However, similar to a different time Markle tried to open up and ended up bombing with her fans, this financial revelation didn't have the intended impact Markle was most likely going for. In fact, it now calls into question the very foundation of her relationship with husband Prince Harry.

The famous couple reportedly has a net worth of $60 million, which makes Markle's claim of fearing being destitute feel far-fetched. Although there have been signs that even though Markle and Prince Harry have eschewed their royal duties, they would still like access to some of the financial comfort provided by the crown. Just like Markle's new name change, it seems that being connected to the wealth associated with her husband just might be equally as important as sharing a last name. Besides, while Harry has been dealing with divorce rumors, Markle has continued to launch her entrepreneurial career, possibly becoming even more unrelatable in the process.