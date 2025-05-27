Meghan Markle's Buzz-Worthy Video Sparks Brutal Internet War Over Lilibet's Beekeeping Suit
When Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, made her return to Instagram in early 2025, it was a not-so-subtle hint that she was determined to step back into the limelight. After a series of setbacks, Meghan was eventually able to successfully launch her full of red flags and re-named lifestyle brand As Ever and even dazzled audiences on her Netflix show "With Love, Meghan." Baked within the show is Meghan's new fondness of eschewing perfectionism, with her attempting to embrace a casual persona around the incredibly fancy things she enjoys in her life. One of these luxuries is her interest in keeping bees; per usual, she filmed herself partaking in the hobby. This time, however, she brought along her young daughter, Princess Lilibet, and the online masses were not pleased.
As much as she has tried to keep Lilibet and Prince Archie out of the limelight, her children have made some appearances on her social media feed. Case in point, in the above video that Meghan posted on Instagram, she is seen walking Lilibet towards the fully enclosed hive to retrieve some honeycomb. Even though the caption claims Meghan was "Harvesting honey with my little honey," it does appear that Lilibet is nowhere near the hive when her mom pulls out the honeycomb. Thankfully, this might have been a wise decision, as the internet quickly noticed that something was desperately wrong with Lilbet's beekeeping attire.
Meghan Markle might want to rethink her beekeeping safety
Similar to the time Meghan Markle tried to play homemaker and the internet didn't fall for it, the Duchess of Sussex has seemingly stepped in it once again with an outdoor activity. As Meghan and daughter Princess Lilibet waddle up to the hive, many noticed that Lilbet's suit wasn't fitting properly. One user on X, formerly Twitter, pointed out the fairly obvious by writing, "Bee keep hat not on properly," next to a still image of the toddler looking up at her mother. Another wrote, "The gloves are too big," and pointed out several other aspects of Lilebt's outfit that could have possibly allowed bees to infiltrate.
While Meghan is once again making Lilibet the center of a controversy, she could also take the time to find properly fitting garments for other members of her family interested in apiculture. There's even incredibly cute full body bee suits for children by Forest Beekeeping Supply that might be of interest to Lilibet — although, considering Meghan's expensive yet sad and beige wardrobe, a flashy, fun patterned outfit might be a hard sell. Hopefully Lilibet was a safe distance away while any bees were out, and should she continue to show an interest in harvesting honeycomb, maybe her mom can go out and buy her a real suit.