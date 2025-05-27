Meghan Markle's Buzz-Worthy Video Sparks Brutal Internet War Over Lilibet's Beekeeping Suit

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, made her return to Instagram in early 2025, it was a not-so-subtle hint that she was determined to step back into the limelight. After a series of setbacks, Meghan was eventually able to successfully launch her full of red flags and re-named lifestyle brand As Ever and even dazzled audiences on her Netflix show "With Love, Meghan." Baked within the show is Meghan's new fondness of eschewing perfectionism, with her attempting to embrace a casual persona around the incredibly fancy things she enjoys in her life. One of these luxuries is her interest in keeping bees; per usual, she filmed herself partaking in the hobby. This time, however, she brought along her young daughter, Princess Lilibet, and the online masses were not pleased.

As much as she has tried to keep Lilibet and Prince Archie out of the limelight, her children have made some appearances on her social media feed. Case in point, in the above video that Meghan posted on Instagram, she is seen walking Lilibet towards the fully enclosed hive to retrieve some honeycomb. Even though the caption claims Meghan was "Harvesting honey with my little honey," it does appear that Lilibet is nowhere near the hive when her mom pulls out the honeycomb. Thankfully, this might have been a wise decision, as the internet quickly noticed that something was desperately wrong with Lilbet's beekeeping attire.