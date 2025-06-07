Karoline Leavitt's Beachy Bikini Pic Is Worlds Away From Her Frumpy White House Fashion

President Donald Trump's press secretary had a lot of hurdles to overcome from the moment she first stepped behind the podium. Karoline Leavitt's many controversial moments have tarnished her reputation, notably her flip-flopping on her stance about the 2020 election results. Leavitt's standing as the youngest-ever person to hold the prestigious post didn't help; she's never known a world without cell phones or Harry Potter books, and Donald Trump was already ending his second marriage when she was born. Perhaps trying to appear less inexperienced and more serious, Leavitt routinely dons clothes that make her look much older than her years. Her sweater sets, bulky dresses, and long skirts are a valiant effort at gravitas, but more often than not, they make her look like a 3rd-grader playing dress-up from Grandma's closet.

Yet every so often, Leavitt offers a glimpse of both her youth and her life outside Washington. One such instance was back in July 2023, when she was in the midst of running for a New Hampshire Congressional seat as the Republican candidate. Taking a break from the campaign trail, Leavitt spent a day at the beach in Massachusetts with her brother Mike and his family. A photo she posted to Instagram shows her hoisting her nephew Jackson high in the air with the ocean in the background. Far from covered up, Leavitt sported a black bikini which nicely showed off her figure and tan. (Judging from the very visible tan lines, she had recently spent another day sunning in a slightly larger two-piece suit.) It was a reminder that there was a fun-loving twentysomething underneath the pantsuits.