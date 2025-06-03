Karoline Leavitt Channels Her Older Husband's Dated Style In Tragic Tailoring Disaster

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is the subject of an internet war over her true age, and sadly she has only her stylist to blame. Leavitt is just 27 years old, making her the youngest press secretary in U.S. history, but her wardrobe choices often make her appear much older than the average Gen Z woman. Back when Donald Trump was campaigning for his second go-round in the Oval Office, Leavitt went full-on White House Barbie (and not in a good way) with an assortment of pink suits and dresses that were too twee for words. Once the divisive politician was re-elected, she traded the cutesy ensembles for more mature outfits — a little too mature, TBH. For instance, Leavitt donned a pantsuit resembling a nursing home uniform to a press conference, a leopard-print maxi dress to a CPAC appearance, and grandmotherly sweater sets pretty much everywhere else.

Unfortunately, her latest attempt at professionalism was just the latest in a long line of fashion missteps. Leavitt took questions from reporters outside the White House on June 2, 2025. Asked about the recent antisemitic terror attack in Colorado, Leavitt asserted that "We're not going to tolerate such violence in the country; no mercy," (per YouTube) and blamed the Biden administration for not deporting the suspect after his visa expired. She sounded confident and assured, or at least we think she did. Her boxy lime-green blazer was so eye-catching — and not in a good way — that it distracted from the Trump staffer's rather serious message. Of all the clothes in her closet, this is what she picked?