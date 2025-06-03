Usha Vance Exposes One-Sided Relationship With JD (& It Won't Help Divorce Rumors)

Lately, JD and Usha Vance can't seem to stop sending divorce rumors into overdrive. And, Usha has done it again. While we're seeing more and more of the second lady in the spotlight, we don't often hear her speaking. Yet, on June 2, Usha spoke at the 2025 US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, and one tiny detail she shared about her relationship with her controversial hubby speaks volumes.

Usha covered many topics while sitting down with USISPF Chairman John Chambers, which included a rare bit of insight into her marriage. "We were friends for a while before we started actually dating," Usha said of her relationship with JD, which started when they met at Yale Law School back in 2013, per X, formerly known as Twitter. Usha then made note of the nature of the pair's dynamic, saying, "I think it's fair to say that JD was sort of the uh ... pedal in this relationship, and I was a little bit of the breaks, because I was sort of focused on the schooling part of it." Of course, Usha spoke fondly of JD and the couple's relationship. Yet, this comment indicated that she feels she keeps him grounded and on track. In the context of the other strange things about JD and Usha's marriage, this may let on more than she intended.