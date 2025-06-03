Usha Vance Exposes One-Sided Relationship With JD (& It Won't Help Divorce Rumors)
Lately, JD and Usha Vance can't seem to stop sending divorce rumors into overdrive. And, Usha has done it again. While we're seeing more and more of the second lady in the spotlight, we don't often hear her speaking. Yet, on June 2, Usha spoke at the 2025 US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, and one tiny detail she shared about her relationship with her controversial hubby speaks volumes.
Usha covered many topics while sitting down with USISPF Chairman John Chambers, which included a rare bit of insight into her marriage. "We were friends for a while before we started actually dating," Usha said of her relationship with JD, which started when they met at Yale Law School back in 2013, per X, formerly known as Twitter. Usha then made note of the nature of the pair's dynamic, saying, "I think it's fair to say that JD was sort of the uh ... pedal in this relationship, and I was a little bit of the breaks, because I was sort of focused on the schooling part of it." Of course, Usha spoke fondly of JD and the couple's relationship. Yet, this comment indicated that she feels she keeps him grounded and on track. In the context of the other strange things about JD and Usha's marriage, this may let on more than she intended.
Various signs point to Usha being fed up with JD
JD and Usha Vance had an obvious disconnect on their April trip to India that didn't help those mounting divorce rumors. Interestingly, right after speaking about JD at the 2025 US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, Usha was asked about this trip. She appeared a bit uncomfortable as soon as the question was raised, seeming to quickly catch herself and force a smile. For a somewhat formal interview, Usha certainly wouldn't dish too much about her marriage. Yet, it's easy to look beyond her media trained responses and speculate about what really may be going on behind closed doors.
JD embarrassing Usha is seemingly becoming a habit, and he has accidentally admitted that Usha doesn't find him as funny as he thinks he is. Adding all of these small details together with the notion that Usha thinks reining JD in is a big part of their dynamic starts to paint a picture of their marriage. And, it certainly seems that JD may be getting on Usha's nerves — if not something even deeper.